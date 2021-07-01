O.C. Buck Shows
5 Days and 5 Nights!
25 Rides & 25 Shows!
Every summer during the 4th of July week, in the 1930’s through 1950’s, The O.C. Buck Shows would roll into Keene. It was a big event, one that hundreds of local people waited for all year. From NY State through New England to North Carolina and Florida all along the East Coast, the wonderland of this traveling Carnival ignited imagination of young and old. It was unique and thrilling entertainment that came to our small city. It was a time when traveling carnivals and fairs were a big business because available and exciting entertainment was a limited commodity back then. For teenagers and young adults during that time, it was an escape and the thrill of going to the carnival without parental supervision. It was being with your peers and sneaking a peak at what might be a taboo side show. It was the excitement of meeting a young boy or girl at the fair and walking the midway together, devouring fries and burgers and maybe some red-hots. It was the fun of playing the arcades and the thrill of taking your sweetheart on the Ferris wheel in the summer night sky. For the young children it was gorging on cotton candy and relishing the Merry Go-round with its ornately carved and painted horses to ride to carousel music or the cups and saucers spinning until they got sick. It was all so thrilling back then compared to what might exhilarate a young mind today. It was a time to fantasize and dream of the freedom of a life as a gypsy and the glamour they imagined it carried. For adults it was the known and forbidden life of a carny that brought tent peep shows and carnival barkers enticing you to spend all your wages from the week. It was the 1940’s, and minimum wage was fifty cents!
Oscar C. Buck was born on January 22, 1867, in Hohenzollern, Germany and learned to carve as a young boy. He arrived in New York City at the age of 16 on January 22, 1883. He later met and married his wife Rose Heimer, a native of Brooklyn and had 6 children and became a prominent carnival operator. The O.C. Buck Shows, from Troy, NY was one of the big shows that traveled throughout the region. Roy P. Carroll of Keene vividly remembers it with sheer pleasure in his voice. His memory morphed back eighty years when he shared “I’ve lived in Keene most of my life and I started going to
O.C. Buck Shows when I was about 8 or 10 years old. When I got out of the service in 1946, a buddy of mine came down to visit me and knocked on my parents door asking for me. They told him I was down at the carnival, so he came down to find me. It was a Major, Major, Major event for Keene! The people in and around town lived for it! The carnival would move in overnight and stay for a week. They came by truck with all their equipment, ferries wheel and all that stuff and set up at lower Marlboro Street in an open field that had been used by light airplanes at one time as a landing strip. We kids would watch the trucks roll in and the gang erecting the rides; Merry-Go-Round, a Whip, Ferris Wheel, Bullet, the Swing, a ride with a slant with cars connected and ran at a good clip. There were rides for small kids and a lot more. What was really exciting was the Motorcycle drome, they also called “the wall of death”. It was a tight vertical circle about 20 feet deep with wooden slats and the motorcycles would get up speed and go really fast in the circle and the centrifugal force would push them to the top; what a thrill! Customers would throw down nickels, dimes and quarters to the floor. Two cyclists would pick up coins and say, “Thank you.” for each coin. There was a center pole with two kerosene lamps lit in case of power failure during a performance to allow safe descent from the wall. Out front a platform held two motorcycles chained and riding on rollers that the cyclists would mount and gun the motors between shows to run the sirens and draw in the crowd. The customers stood around the top of the ‘drome looking down’. The first time I saw the show, I was scared that they would come over the top and take my head off! And then there was the high diver who would climb a ladder way up taller than a two-story building and dive into a small tank of water! I’m sure there was more but my old memory has let them slip. It always started the week before the 4th of July with a great big bonfire that they lite up the night before they opened. Boys would go down and look for their girlfriends. It was a truly exciting time for a little town; Politicians would all show up, they had “girly shows” us boys would try to sneak in! There were things for kids to do like lots of games of chance, and they had the side shows with attractions like the Alligator Lady, Sword Swallower, Fire Eater, and a Magic Man. It always ended on or just after the 4th of July with Fireworks as close to midnight as possible and it lasted maybe all but five minutes, but we were young kids and it was the end of WWII. The ground display always included Niagara Falls and the American Flag. One final and loud boom announced the end of the fireworks – loud enough to be heard in West Keene. It was a “BIG Time Show”.
The old 1946 advertisements from The Keene Sentinel recalls to us in the ads that it was sponsored by and the Gordon Bissell Post American Legion. I later learned that The Ladies Auxiliary would staff the Ticket Booths for the rides. The Sensational Three Keenans was a regular “Big” act who were aerialists who performed on a double pole trapeze 110 feet high in the air with no safety net. Every year the show formed a large, hollow oval. Rides and side shows, Motorcycle drome, girlie show and large concessions formed the outer ring; the middle of the oval held smaller food concessions, the Whip, the Merry-Go-Round, the noisy generator trailer and Mr. O.C. Buck’s headquarters. You had to pay twenty- five cents to get into that Magic Oval and once in the kids would walk around for hours spending all their paper-route money. It was the highlight of the Summer in Keene!