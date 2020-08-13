Colors of Coleus

When I was a kid in the 1970s, I had a plant store at my house. It wasn’t a real store; it was on the second floor of the apartment upstairs that my parents had let us kids take over when they grew tired of being landlords. I put a little handwritten sign out on the front lawn and I think the only customer I ever had was Evelyn Lucas, our neighbor across the street. I used the old kitchen as my setup and I took it quite seriously.
I remember buying vermiculite to mix in the soil. I’m sure at the time I didn’t even know what vermiculite was, but I must have read somewhere that it was important. I think I had four types of houseplants for sale: spider plants, wandering Jew, Swedish ivy and coleus. The reason being, I could easily reproduce them myself from cuttings (except the spider plant, which readily spun off little baby plants faster than I could pot them up). I really liked coleus even back then, but it wasn’t the same coleus we have today. All I knew was that same coleus everyone had: an upright red-leafed plant with green edges. And, it was so easy to grow.
For the last 10 or so years, the variety of coleus on the market has just exploded. If you haven’t jumped on the coleus bandwagon yet, please come along for the ride and enjoy a gorgeous plant that comes in a multitude of sizes, leaf patterns, shapes, leaf edges and more colors than you can shake a stick at!
According to “Coleus History” at rosydawngardens.com, its origins are traced back to Southeast Asia, Africa, India and Sri Lanka. A real heat and humidity lover, all coleus is known as Plectranthus scutellarioides. A member of the mint family (Lamiaceae) but without the bad, invasive behavior of it, coleus was first brought to Europe… as most cultivated plants are — Asia to Europe to America seems to be the most common cultivation timeline path for just about any plants we grow.
Dutch botanist Karl Ludwig Blume is often credited with naming and introducing coleus to Europe; it became the “it” plant during 19th century Victorian times. It was often planted as a carpet… in beds that, when viewed from a high window above, would mimic the look of a Persian carpet. How cool is that? Coleus will often develop quirky new “sports” of themselves which, when propagated through cuttings, can create a whole new cultivar. Wealthy aristocrats would pay a fortune for the newest varieties.
Well, like most fads, the coleus craze eventually faded away. By the time I was grooving on my cuttings up in the old kitchen in the 1970s, the types of coleus had diminished down to just a few varieties. Along came the 1990s, though, and a few diehard coleus propagators began experimenting and producing again. The pastels of cottage gardening had been de rigeur for decades and coleus was often thought of as gaudy. What goes around, comes around, and here we are at a new zenith of coleus!
Since they’re a tropical plant, and relatively inexpensive, I treat mine as annuals and just dump them in the compost when the first frost knocks them down in my containers. However, you certainly can winter them over indoors as a houseplant. They need high light and some humidity. Watch out for bugs like spider mites or mealy bugs and whether indoors or out, you’re best off pinching back any flowers that develop. If left to flower, the foliage will eventually diminish and become sparse and spindly. Best bet for holding them over the winter: take a few cuttings just before frost and root them. By the time spring rolls around again, you’ll have some nice, robust coleus to start weaving your own carpet with.
In my bit of research for this article, what should come up but one of the most unusual coleus varieties I’ve ever seen. If it’s real, it’s a vivid blue-leafed variety called Rainbow Dragon Japanese coleus. Let’s wrap this up so I can order some seeds! I’ll let you know if I truly get to the end of this rainbow…