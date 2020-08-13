Coloring the Yard

Thinking about adding some color to your yard or garden? Cheshire County Conservation District has just the thing… its Summer Bulb Sale. Working in partnership with Conservation Districts across the state, the program offers a range of summer bulbs at a discount to customers.
Choose from classic tulips and hyacinths to daffodils and even garlic. They come in quantities of five, 10 and 25 bulbs.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCCD will host two outdoor pick-up days for customers. All bulb orders will be available for pick up at The Farmer’s Market of Keene — located on Gilbo Avenue across from Lindy’s Diner — on Oct. 6, 3-6 p.m., or Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Costs of the bulbs vary. For more information as well as pricing, colors and description sheets, and to download an order form, visit cheshireconservation.org/plant-and-seed-sales. To request a hard copy of the order form, contact the Conservation District office at (603) 756-2988 ext. 3011, or email lola@cheshireconservation.org.
The deadline to submit orders and payments is Sept. 8; checks should be made out to “CCCD” and mailed to 11 Industrial Park Drive, Walpole, NH 03608.
The Cheshire County Conservation District promotes the conservation and responsible use of natural and agricultural resources for the people of Cheshire County by providing technical, financial and educational assistance. The goal is to encourage the stewardship of healthy soils, productive ecologically sound farms, diverse wildlife, productive sustainable forests, healthy watersheds and clean water to ensure those resources are available for future generations. Established in 1945, the Conservation District operates out of Walpole, and works alongside the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and other conservation partners. For more information, contact CCCD District Manager Amanda Littleton at (603) 756-2988 ext. 4 or email amanda@cheshireconservation.org.