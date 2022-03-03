Color Me Frugal

It’s really past time for me to tackle a complete re-painting of the downstairs of my home and I dread it. Last winter, partner Joe and I had the entire upstairs painted by a contractor I found through Thumbtack. It’s an app you can download on your phone or just bring it up on your laptop at thumbtack.com. I’ve used it a handful of times and have generally been happy with it. You describe your project and it matches you with a list of contractors in your area. I’m guessing the contractors must have to pay a fee of some sort to be included in their database. It’s so nice to be able to splurge occasionally and just hire someone to handle a project for you.
Sometimes, though, I’d just rather tackle a job myself… whether out of frugality or just feeling like I’d perhaps do a more careful job. Or, I’ll just not feel like dealing with having strangers tromping around in my house. A little over a week of it last winter was enough. Random things bugged me… Are they staying masked up? Is it a bit too presumptive of them to have their radio blasting away all day? Crap, they got a smear of paint on a duvet. That sure could use another coat… and so on. A mirror got broken. Most irritating was a mid-job suggestion that to really do something correctly, the price was going to bump up. To me, a quote is a quote and if I don’t make any changes in my request, I expect the job to be completed as quoted at that price.
I painted the living room, dining room, kitchen and hall myself 12 years ago. It took me weeks and weeks but I did it at my own pace and included various other little projects in the meantime. Like a built-in bookcase, a reconfiguring of the living room fireplace hearth and mantle etc. The trim of the downstairs is painted black and the walls are all off-white. I’d seen it done in a magazine and really liked the look. Such high contrast I felt worked well in our contemporary home. Will I just re-paint in the same colors this time around? I haven’t decided yet. Part of me would like to go with a rich shade of deep gray for the trim. Tone it all down just a bit. We’ll see. As many of you readers probably do, I labor over color decisions.
I didn’t just choose black when I bought the trim color. I chose a specific black called Beluga. I can’t recall exactly but I know I again saw the color in a magazine spread. Quite a deep black, there’s just a hint of blue in it and I thought it had been a Martha Stewart color but having just now researched it, it turns out it is a Behr color from Home Depot. Since Home Depot is a frequent haunt of mine, it’s been no problem getting more of the color as new projects have called for it but I’m pretty sure you could get it color matched at virtually any paint dealer. This brings me to my main point with this article just in case you were wondering what I was really blathering on about. Did you know that you can match virtually any color at a paint store?
Most stores have two different ways of paint matching. The first and most precise way is by simply telling the clerk what brand and color it is you’d like to replicate. Martha’s Fernwood Green? Ok, you got it. Even if they don’t carry the brand that Martha’s particular shade is available in, they’ve usually got the paint formula stored in a data base and can simply use their own paint base brand to reproduce it. I’ve even just asked for Beluga, not remembering that it was a Behr color and it could be found and prepared for me. There will be some paint brands whose color formulas are not publicly available. They’re called proprietary. Typically these are the higher end paint brands.
The second way a store can color match is simply with a paint chip, a hunk of painted wall plaster, a piece of a clapboard or even just a photo. They use a spectrophotometer. I had to look that up in an article on thespruce.com because that’s one word that doesn’t just roll out of my brain easily. If you’ve got at least a square inch sample of a color, that gadget does an incredible job of matching precisely. I’m guessing that true paint snobs would disagree but I’ve always been completely happy with any paint match I’ve had done. Sometimes, I’m just feeling like being exceptionally frugal. I might opt to have a quart of Glidden paint matched to a Behr color to save a couple bucks.
Paint quality is a subject of another whole article so I’m not going to delve into that here. I do know that every single contractor I’ve hired in all my grown-up years have insisted on either Sherwin-Williams or Benjamin Moore. It’s like they take some brotherhood pact when first starting out I swear. Anyway, never fear. If you just can’t bear to pay for that gallon of Fine Paints of Europe, you can still have your Zuider Zee Blue.
Oh, and in case you were wondering, no, I didn’t ask that paint contractor to pay for the broken mirror. I’m not that much of a jerk. Plus, he’s now got to live with those shaky 7 years ahead.