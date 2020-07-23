As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens. Such is the case with the Colonial Theatre.
The historic downtown Keene theater, which has been closed for the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced last month it will stay closed to performances while undergoing a renovation and expansion project expected to wrap up next fall. It will remain that way to allow the planned construction project’s timeline to be sped up.
In the meantime, the nonprofit organization has already begun work on a smaller, more intimate venue known as Showroom, which is set for completion this fall. The renovations and second theater were announced last year.
According to Alec Doyle, The Colonial’s executive director, keeping the main theater closed and expediting the renovations was the smarter economic choice.
“Under the state’s phased reopening guidelines, our theater would have only been open to partial-capacity audiences at best for a significant period of the upcoming season,” he said. “Completing our renovations in half the originally planned time is a smarter alternative for our patrons and for the organization’s long-term fiscal stability.”
Expected to begin in September and finish late next fall, construction will involve renovation and expansion of the inner and outer lobbies and will create a larger ticket lobby, a patron lounge, a concessions area, elevators to all floors, improvements to restrooms and new administrative offices. The project will also include a number of backstage improvements, such as new rigging and staging technologies, a new artist lounge and new dressing rooms.
The new, smaller theater at 20 Commercial St. is already under construction and on schedule. The Colonial acquired the property — the former location of Downtown Fitness Keene and previously, Lady of America — in April. The venue, designed by Daniel V. Scully Architects of Keene, will feature a stage and offer seating for 150 patrons. The retractable theater seating can quickly be converted into a flat, club-style floor for concerts, dances or other functions with around 250 guests. It will also have a catering/prep kitchen and a lobby where concessions will be served.
“The Showroom is going to be a wonderful place to present emerging national artists, established local and regional performers, spoken-word events, educational presentations, film and media and lots of other programming that complements the Colonial’s main auditorium presentations,” Doyle said, “while also appealing to a younger, more diverse audience.
The main theater renovation project will allow for attracting more renowned performers.
The building that will house the Showroom was built in the early 20th century and was the home of a Hupmobile auto sales and service company. The venue’s name came from the fact that new automobiles were displayed there, Doyle said, according to records at the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Its strong, steel-beam construction supported cars driven up a ramp to the second floor, two-thirds of which was removed to create space for this project. The remaining one-third of the second floor will be a wraparound balcony with fixed seating.
“As part of the overall vision for the performing arts center, [The Colonial Theatre’s] second intimate venue has always been part of the game plan,” Doyle said.
Over the years, numerous possible spaces were explored but didn’t meet the necessary criteria, proximity being one to accommodate staff that would be shared (including a shared parking area) between the main theater and the second venue. Also, it couldn’t be a cost-prohibitive project.
“The building is simple and strong — it’s a big rectangle,” Doyle said. “It made it a prime candidate, and the timing worked out.”
And the quality of lighting and sound will be of the same high caliber as in the main theater. Doyle added, “It has to be in terms of project in order to show first-run independent film and other media.”
General admission events may allow for a higher capacity, meaning more than 250.
“We need to work with the space and figure out what feels comfortable,” Doyle said. “It will vary event to event.”
The second venue’s flexibility was the most significant reason for bringing this space to the community, he noted, with the goal of appealing to as many potential audiences and users as possible.
“The Colonial has been defined historically by its limitations,” he said. “There are 896 seats. It’s a great space for some things and not great for others, like events we either don’t expect or don’t want 800 people at because we want it to be an intimate setting, or there’s an artist we want to bring here but doesn’t have that kind of draw.”
While construction on The Showroom should be completed in late September, it will not be in use at least until early next year.
“Most artists aren’t touring,” Doyle said. “We’ve already had mainstage shows [at the Colonial] rescheduled for 2021.”
While New England-based artists who might perform at The Showroom don’t have the travel restrictions others have, there are still strict capacity guidelines in place — not to mention the continuing question of people’s comfort level attending indoor events where social distancing might not be possible.
When it is ready to open to audiences, Doyle assures there will be a broad palette to choose from.
“We’re taking the long view, looking forward to the day when we open up downtown in a bigger way, with not one but two very useful venues to bolster [what will be] the resurgence of downtown Keene,” he said. “We want to bring value to that recovery process.”