I thought it might be fun to take a look at collectible antique and vintage Christmas items you can find in antique shops, thrift stores, estate sales and the like.
Of course, when you do an internet search for “collectible Christmas” the number one item that comes up is ornaments. I’ll bet anyone, young or old, gets a nostalgic feeling when they see ornaments from their childhood. For me, born in the 1960s, it’s those glass baubles, probably German, that had the inverted star-shaped dent in them. There was one I remember thinking was particularly precious because it was this off-white piece, encrusted on the outside with glass glitter of sorts. It seemed so old at the time and despite having a broken bottom tip on it, I thought it was just glorious.
Anyway, here’s Michael’s completely unscientific, not in any particular order, list of top Christmas collectibles:
Glass ornaments. So delicate and fragile, folks just love finding old boxes of Shiny Brite balls and there were hundreds of different styles. The rarest and probably most valuable Shiny Brite ornaments came with a cardboard cap, according to “Shiny Brite Christmas Ornaments: The Story” at mantwp.com. During WWII, metal Shiny Brite-inscribed caps gave way to cardboard due to metal rationing.
Byer’s Choice holiday figurines. Well, color me informed. I’ve always wondered why the Byers’ Choice Caroler figurines were so highly revered. It started in the 1970s when a fashion designer was enthralled while visiting England and seeing the holiday window displays of many shops. She came home and hand-crafted from clay, wire and paper mache her own caroler figures with a decidedly Old English feel to them. All these years later, the Byers company is still privately owned, and every figure is made here in the U.S. Joyce Byers still crafts each new caroler head before it’s turned into a mold for reproduction and the outfits are also still her own design, according to Wiki.
Blow-mold plastic lawn ornaments. The most famous maker of these hollow plastic harbingers of holiday joy is Union Products and the price they bring for good vintage versions never ceases to amaze me. On one auction site I was looking at, Santa in his sled with six plastic reindeer was already up to $320 and the auction wasn’t ending for another day. These are the precursors to today’s nylon blow-up versions of Santa, Frosty the Snowman and the Grinch that we see waving all over the place on people’s front lawns this time of year.
Unlike the current nylon versions, though, we don’t have to see them at their embarrassingly worst when they’re deflated and lying flat on the ground like a melted Frosty. All they take is an extension cord and a light bulb and if you start collecting them, you might just be investing in your retirement if you decide to sell someday!
Dept. 56 Villages. These are the little miniature ceramic villages that could. I was only vaguely aware of them when I first saw a complete set-up at my former boss’ house during the holidays. Oh, the intricacy of these holiday festooned little lighted dioramas! Dept. 56 is another American company, though the individual pieces are imported. Similar to the Byer’s Choice carolers, Dept. 56 began in the 1970s and hit its zenith in the 80s and early 90s. Still highly revered and collected, if you’re a purist, be sure what you’ve found is an actual Dept. 56 piece, as there are a zillion other little village doppelgangers out there just waiting to be mistaken as part of the “department.”
Sleigh bells. I’m adding sleigh bells not because they’re wildly popular in any sort of Union Products/Merry Brite sort of way. It’s just that they’re hard to come by and demand top dollar at antique and vintage stores. If I buy a really decent six-foot leather strap of antique sleigh bells for, say, $85 at auction or at an estate sale, I can probably double my money at my little booth at Twin Elm Farm. I might have to be patient, but they will sell.
However, there are some caveats. Repro straps of bells just aren’t as cherished as the ones that probably once wrapped a horse’s behind in the 1800s. Many antique straps are damaged when you find them. The longer the strap, complete with its working bells in ascending size and tone, the more valuable they are. I’ve sold lots of loose vintage bells, as well, over the years and even wrote a whole article about sleigh bells in ELF’s first year.
Good bells are solid brass and are often numbered, lettered or have a design on them. Whenever someone offers to sell me their antique sleigh bells, I always try to convince them to pass them along to a family member. In their original form, due to their rarity, I think they’re just precious.
Vintage vinyl Christmas LPs. This is another one that’s more Michael-centric than of mass interest but I say who the heck doesn’t like to hear Burl Ives sing “Holly Jolly Christmas” on an old vinyl record, complete with its hisses, pops and occasional skips!? Or Frank Sinatra or Bing Crosby… heck, even Brenda Lee chortling on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!?” The bass is better on vinyl than on CDs and Christmas is all about nostalgia so whip out that old record player and play some vinyl!
Bottle brush trees. These have made a huge comeback in the past couple of years and are everywhere — not vintage, but newly manufactured. For some reason, I don’t mind a bit. They’re so simple, and they’re made just like they were back in the 1930s when they were first introduced by a company that made toilet bowl brushes. An American company, Addis Brush Company first started dyeing bristles green and producing artificial Christmas trees.
According to “DIY Bottle Brush Trees for Vintage Christmas Decorations” at blog.bronners.com, they were very popular in Britain when they’d lost so many trees during WWI. There’s something really kitschy and fun about bottle brush trees and I just love them!
ELF on a Shelf. Ok. Nevermind. I still just can’t warm up to this little guy. When he goes missing, I wish he’d stay that way.
Merry Christmas!