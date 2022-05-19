Collaborate & Flourish

Us gardeners are busy folks right now. We all tend to look at the upcoming Memorial Day weekend as a sort of deadline to complete the bulk of our gardening tasks to successfully kick off the growing season. Unneeded pressure? You bet. Almost impossible to ignore? Again, yes. We’re creatures of habit. In reality, you could establish a brand new planter of gorgeous annuals in early July and it would be stunning within a couple weeks. Tomatoes love heat so if you don’t get those Nightshade beauties in the ground ‘til the end of June… you’ll be fine and will still have more tomatoes than you know what to do with.
There are some seasoned gardeners who not only embrace their own yard and garden tasks but also join others with the tending of municipal gardens, hold fundraising plant sales and get together just to chat gardening. They’re garden club members and I bow to their dedication and selflessness. Lucky for all of us, we’ve got plenty of them here in our region. Without them, those town gazebos and parks might not look as lush and manicured as they do. Public works departments typically only have time for maintenance of these shared spaces… think mowing and facilities upkeep. It’s usually garden clubs who put the frosting on our botanical cake.
I also can’t say enough about attending garden club plant sales. These same gardeners venture out into their own mature perennial patches and lovingly divide their plants to pass along to others… usually at remarkably low prices. Let’s take a peek at the garden clubs here in our happy valley. I can’t promise the list to be complete but I’ve done my best with the help of some folks in the know.
Fitzwilliam Garden Club, member of New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc.; co-presidents: Terri Robbitts & Catherine Davis; email: fitzwilliam@nhfgc.org; facebook.com/fitzwilliamgardenclub/ website: fitzwilliamgardenclub.org
Garden Club of Dublin, website: www.gardenclubofdublin.com, a member of The Garden Club of America; I couldn’t find other current contact info on this club and the most recent newsletter was from 2020.
Old Homestead Garden Club, Keene & Swanzey area, member of New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc.; president: Dian Mathews; email: oldhomestead@nhfgc.org; website: www.ohgc.club; Plant Sale Alert! Annual Spring Plant Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 from 8 AM to 1 PM; First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Monadnock Garden Club, Monadnock region, member of The Garden Club of America, Website: www.monadnockgardenclub.org; Facebook: www.facebook.co/MonadnockGardenClub Plant Sale Alert! Saturday, May 21, 9-11 am, Wyman Tavern, 339 Main St., Keene
Marlborough Garden Club, https://www.facebook.com/Marlborough-Garden-Club. Plant Sale Alert! Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 28-Tuesday, May 31, 9-4 pm, 102 Main St., Marlborough. On offer will be tulips, daffodils, mixed bulb pots donated by Marlborough Greenhouses, donated plant material from both Julie’s Garden and Cheshire Floral Farm as well as club members personal plant divisions. Cash & check only.
New Friends of Ashuelot River Park, West St., Keene. Dian Mathews from the Old Homestead Garden Club informs that this revived group just began their efforts last summer in the expansive park and is in dire need of volunteers to join… not only with hands in the dirt but with other tasks such as social media. Anyone interested can inquire at ashuelotfriends@gmail.com or PO Box 1182, Keene, NH 03431.