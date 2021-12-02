Cold Weather Running

As winter begins, it can be tempting to stay inside. But there’s no reason cold weather should derail your exercise habits.
Even in chilly Northern New England, you can keep getting outdoors for exercise, and not just with snow sports like skiing, said Sara Alderfer, director of adult programming and training at Summit Athletics in Keene.
“A lot of people pick up new hobbies like running in the nicer weather, and then they often have concerns ... ‘How do I keep going?’ ” she said. “And I often tell them that if they just keep running, that’s a big part of it. Your body starts to acclimate.”
But it does take some adjustments to keep going through the coldest part of the year.
For a high-intensity aerobic activity like running, “the most common mistake is probably to overdress,” she said. “I think more people overdress than underdress.”
Her rule of thumb for running is to dress as if it’s 20 degrees warmer. You don’t want to get overly sweaty, because if too much moisture builds up, it will make you chillier.
Alderfer likes to wear apparel with reflective elements while running in the winter, because she’s spending more time outside when it’s dark. She also suggests using shoes with Gore-Tex waterproofing in the upper. “There’s nothing like dry feet in the winter,” she said.
For days with a lot of ice or snow on the ground, use trail-running shoes, which have better traction, or consider donning slip-on traction devices like those made by Yaktrax or Kahtoola. Some runners screw ice spikes directly into the soles of their shoes.
Running in any extreme weather, including cold, heat or blustering wind, makes the body work harder, Alderfer said, so it’s critical to hydrate and fuel well. When it’s cold out, it’s easy to become dehydrated without realizing it, she said.
“It’s easy to forget,” she said. “You’re not going to feel as thirsty.”
Thomas Paquette, a Keene-based distance runner who coaches athletes through his service Next Level Running, said he often hears from people who want to become more active around this time of year, with the holidays and New Year’s resolutions right around the corner. “I am pretty busy with people inquiring about starting to move and be fit,” he said.
He tells people that it’s important to train year-round to achieve their fitness goals.
“If you’re thinking about getting serious with your running, how do the very best get good at any of their disciplines, right?” he said. “So runners run all year round, basketball players play basketball year-round.”
With the right gear and apparel — including moisture-wicking materials that keep you warm; Paquette likes merino wool base layers — you can run through the depths of winter, he said. But be mindful of the windchill.
“The coldest I’ve run in is, I think, negative 20,” he said. “But it wasn’t windy. If it’s like 10 degrees and 20-mile-an-hour winds, that’s not my favorite, you know, and that’s kind of dangerous.”
Alderfer, who grew up in Minnesota, said she won’t go running when it’s below negative 10, though she knows a lot of people who stay in when it’s below zero.
On a truly severe weather day, Paquette said, the treadmill is an option — though he prefers to switch things up, taking his rest day then and running outdoors on a different day.
Both Alderfer and Paquette said working out in the winter doesn’t have to be a slog.
Alderfer said she actually prefers running in winter compared to the summer, when the heat and humidity can be a challenge. And, she added, “It can be really beautiful when you’re the first one out there after a snowstorm.”
Similarly, Paquette said he’d rather run in the mid-30s than on a hot and humid summer day. There are times he gets sick of it. But “after a while, you just embrace it.”
“It’s kind of one of those things that’s tough in New England,” he said. “But that’s why we’re New Englanders.”