Comedy, music and poetry will brighten and warm the Peterborough Players stage in the cold months ahead.
Three plays are once again scheduled as part of the theater’s fourth winter season, the opener being the holiday show, “A Tuna Christmas,” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, running from Dec. 5 to 15. Williams and Sears toured the country performing the two main roles.
Two actors, Tom Frey and Kraig Swartz, portray more than 20 characters in the show at Peterborough Players. All the characters, in the midst of the hustling and bustling holiday season, are from the same tiny dysfunctional Texas town, where everything looks normal from the outside.
The show is directed by the Players’ artistic director, Gus Kaikkonen, who played one of the main roles in this show in Michigan 20 years ago. There are four costumers needed for all the show’s changes.
“You leave the stage through one door, have a costume change and come through as another character,” he said, adding that he’d forgotten how strongly audiences respond to this play — it’s one of three plays by the playwrights based on the fictional town of Tuna. “It’s really that good.”
While it leans heavily toward the humorous, Kaikonnen said the play highlights multiple layers of emotions.
The next show, which will open the new year at the theater (Jan. 16 to 26), will get audiences’ blood pumpin’ and toes tappin’ — “Always...Patsy Cline,” starring Bridget Beirne in the title role.
The story is based on a chance encounter in 1961 between Cline, one of country’s music’s biggest stars at the time, and a fan named Louise Seger.
The meeting began a longtime friendship. The two became confidants, supporting each other through letters until Cline’s untimely death at age 30 in a 1963 airplane crash.
The show is highlighted by 27 of Cline’s hit songs including “Crazy,” “Walking After Midnight” and “I Fall to Pieces.”
“The more I read about it, the more I realized (their friendship) is just another example of what a normal, everyday person (Cline) was,” said Beirne.
Beirne is playing the singer for the second time in this show — she also played Cline at the Players five years ago in a different show, “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline.” Lisa Bostnar, a close friend of Beirne’s, will play Seger.
“She met Louise at a gig and struck a friendship because there were no airs about her,” Beirne said. “I’m looking forward to telling the story of a friendship with a friend.”
Without mimicry, Beirne’s aim is to bring as much of the real-life Patsy Cline to the stage as she possibly can.
“There was at all times an extreme confidence about her,” said Beirne. “She was so invested in the moment of performing.”
Beyond that, Beirne tries to incorporate some of the little things — the way she snapped her fingers, for example, and the way she swayed her hips when she performed as well as how she talked to her band on-stage.
“She had this great sense of humor,” she said. “She loved red nails and fancy clothes and she fiercely loved her children — it’s part of what made her get on that plane. She wanted to go home to her kids.”
Something more unknown about Cline, Beirne went on, is her compassion.
“She took care of a lot of other country music singers” she said. “She would help financially, emotionally when they needed it. She was very maternal in the way she cared for a lot of people. I am so lucky to get to put her shoes on every now and again.”
The season closer, on stage Feb. 6 to 16, is a return of “This Verse Business,” which premiered in 2010 at the Players. The A.M. Dolan play stars Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Gordon Clapp as Robert Frost. The performance will quickly follow his role as J. Edgar Hoover in “The Great Society” at Lincoln Center.
The play compiles some of the most memorable moments from Frost’s university lecture series in the early ‘60s.
“It happens in front of the stage curtain,” said Kaikkonen. “It’s like seeing Robert Frost’s lecture.”
Along the way, it features timeless Frost classics such as “Mending Wall,” “The Road Not Taken” and “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.”
As the show progresses, he went on, the feeling changes completely, becoming a more intimate story about family.
“These are ways he wouldn’t have spoken in public,” said Kaikkonen. “It’s a surprise that hooked me in. We go into the man’s soul. I found it very moving.”
He also finds it relevant.
“It’s good to remind us of what America was like in 1963 and what was at the center of everyone’s attention.”
To purchase tickets to the fourth annual Peterborough Players winter season or for more information, call the box office at 924-7585 or go to peterboroughplayers.org.