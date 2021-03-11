Cold as Ice

From cold creams to frozen gel eye masks, the skin care world has long recognized the power of frigid temperatures for creating flawless, glowing skin. But today, beauty enthusiasts can turn the thermostat down even lower with cryotherapy, a technique that’s said to reduce inflammation, increase blood flow and promote collagen production using extreme cold.
The therapy has been used in the medical world for more than a century, primarily as a tool to treat skin disease. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cryotherapy is used for a range of medical conditions, such as the treatment of different types of cancers and to remove skin abnormalities including skin tags and warts. It can also be used to reduce pain or swelling after an injury and help control muscle spasms. It’s a minimally invasive procedure that doesn’t take much recovery time, and most patients don’t experience much pain.
Now, the practice is also entering the world of cosmetic skin care, with cryotherapy facials and even cryo-chambers — they submerge your entire body in extreme cold for a short period — quickly gaining popularity and taking social media feeds by storm.
So how does it work? And is it really safe?
Most cryotherapy procedures use liquid nitrogen, liquid nitrous oxide or argon gas to produce sub-freezing temperatures. In the case of a cryotherapy facial, one of these substances is pumped over the skin for two to three minutes. The extreme cold causes the blood vessels to contract and the pores to tighten, without the swelling or redness of other cosmetic procedures such as microdermabrasion. Cryo-chambers operate much the same way, though, with the temperature inside hovering around -90 °C and users stepping inside for no more than two or three minutes at a time.
If you’re seeking cryotherapy of the medical variety for an injury or chronic muscle pain, health providers like Lewis Family Chiropractic in Henniker may also use ice packs, ice massage, whirlpools with ice water or a combination of water and crushed ice to address your ailments.
Still, it’s important to be cautious when trying any new therapy; though proponents of cosmetic cryotherapy tout a range of benefits, many lack substantial evidence. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, whole body cryotherapy (WBC) can cause injuries to the skin in some cases, including frostbite, frozen limb or a rash called cold panniculitis, which results in tiny hard bumps, scaly patches or deep lumps in the skin. Following cryotherapy facials, people with darker skin types are also more likely to experience permanent skin discoloration, according to a 2010 study in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.
The Dermatology Association suggests that if you’re considering giving cryotherapy a try, whether it be for medical or cosmetic reasons, make sure to find a provider you trust.
And if all else fails, you can always try an at-home ice bath.