Clever Cupid

Perhaps somewhere on the level of regard at which I hold garden gnomes, I also place cherubs that we see in vintage prints, sculpture and, of course, Valentine cards. Little chubby, naked babies with wings… they’re everywhere in the world of vintage and while some can be quite collectible, the sheer volume of them on the market makes their value typically low.
I’ve got a gilded, iron cherub, about 18 inches tall, that I’ve dragged out at the holidays for the past couple years. He sits on the mantle or hearth, with cedar roping draped around him. I’m guessing he was originally a lamp base or even a newel post topper. He’s pretty darn heavy and I can’t remember where I got him. Interestingly, my cherub is blindfolded.
What often comes to mind when you think of a cherub is probably the most famous cherub of all: Cupid. With Valentine’s Day less than two weeks away, I thought I’d take a little dive into who exactly is this little bundle of joy with his arrows and quiver, poised to cast a love spell on anyone his little heart desires? Well, interestingly, Cupid hasn’t always been depicted as a sweet, chubby little baby. I looked at several online articles including “Cherubic Cupid is Everywhere on Valentine’s Day. Here’s Why that Famous Embodiment of Desire is a Child” by Rachel E. Greenspan (time.com/5516579/history-cupid-valentines-day), as well as “Why is Cupid the Symbol of Valentine’s Day?” by Bobbi Dempsey (rd.com/article/why-is-cupid-the-symbol-of-valentines-day).
Cupid was originally known as Eros, son of Aphrodite, in Greek mythology dating back to 700 B.C., and he was no baby. He was an attractive young man who had a penchant for using his gold-dipped arrows to make someone fall in love with another, often to purposely cause mayhem. Eros, which is the Greek word for desire, would play with both mortals and other gods and he was feared. It wasn’t until 4th Century B.C.E. that things changed for this man of great sexual prowess.
He was known to be an obedient son to his mother (the goddess of love) and would bend to her every wish. As this line of thinking began to permeate most mortal’s view of the god, they began to see him as infantile and something that could actually be controlled. Hence, the cherub we all know. When the Roman era began, Eros was re-named Cupid (the Roman word for desire) and the mighty Aphrodite became Venus.
There are a gazillion tales about Cupid and his exploits throughout history; I found one that explained why my vintage gilded cherub was cast with a blindfold around his head. As gorgeous as Aphrodite was, she wasn’t without her own insecurities. There was a young woman named Psyche who was considered the most beautiful mortal woman in the world. Apparently, Aphrodite’s fan base was beginning to fall off a bit, and she became aware of Psyche and the legions of admirers who would travel great distances just to gaze upon her. This infuriated Aphrodite, so she sent her son to seek her out and use his powers to make her fall in love with the most hideous man in the crowd of her admirers. An obedient son, he sought out Psyche and spotted her looking at the ugliest man in the masses of people. Just as he raised his bow to shoot her, he caught a glimpse of her beautiful face and lowered the bow, causing the arrow to dislodge and pierce his foot. Of course, he was then uncontrollably smitten.
He couldn’t marry her because he knew his mother would be enraged and she was a mere mortal, while he was a god. Psyche’s father had grown frustrated with no man willing to marry her because of her incredible beauty for fear of not being able to keep her happy. So, Dad asked Zeus himself for advice, who told him to put Psyche atop a mountain on a moonless night where a demon would take her away.
He did so and indeed, Psyche was whisked away in darkness, never seeing her new husband’s face. She vowed to only be with him at night per his request and he treated her very, very well, including giving her a staff of invisible servants. She also was forbidden to reach out to her family again. Her new husband was so in love with her, though, he eventually relented and her sisters came to visit. Well, wouldn’t you know it… Psyche’s siblings convinced her to secretly take a peek at her husband’s face when he came to her in the night. When she quietly raised a lit lamp, it was Eros himself who had married her. Unfortunately, the lamp jolted Eros awake and jostled the lamp, its oil spilling into the eyes of the smitten god, blinding him. Psyche begged for his forgiveness, but he couldn’t do it and hence left her. He continued his love matching but due to his blindness, his aim was haphazard. This is where the term “love is blind” comes from.
Happy Valentine’s Day!