Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related shelter-in-place mandates, spring cleaning could be more important now than ever before.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are “everyday steps” that can be taken to clean and disinfect your home. To begin with, disposable gloves should be worn to clean and disinfect. Soap and water is very effective, and should be used routinely to clean frequently touched hard surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
After cleaning with soap and water, the CDC recommends wiping the surface down with a household disinfectant – preferably one that is Environmental Protection Agency registered, such as Lysol. Diluted household bleach can be used on appropriate surfaces – but be sure to check that it’s not past its expiration date, because unexpired household bleach “will be effective against coronavirus when properly diluted.”
To make a bleach solution, according to the CDC, simply mix about 1/3 cup (five tablespoons) of bleach per one gallon of water; for smaller batches, mix four teaspoons of bleach per one quart of water. Alcohol solutions that are at least 70 percent alcohol are effective cleaning aids as well.
For soft surfaces – including carpeted floors, rugs and curtains – the CDC recommends cleaning them with basic soap and water. Or you can use cleaners specific to these surfaces, such as rug cleaner or household disinfectant.
It’s important to launder clothing and other such items regularly, using the warmest appropriate water setting possible and allowing items to dry completely before putting them away or storing them. According to the CDC, it’s okay to wash a sick person’s dirty laundry with other people’s items, but the person doing it should: wear disposable gloves when handling the items; not shake the dirty laundry; clean and disinfect clothes hampers after the dirty laundry is removed; and wash hands immediately after removing the gloves.
There are also extra cleaning and disinfecting steps that can be taken for those who are sick or living with someone who is.
The CDC recommends keeping separate bedrooms and bathrooms for a person who is sick, if possible, or at least keeping that person separated from others in the home as much as possible. Experts specify that if you’re able to have separate spaces for the sick, you need only clean the area around that person when needed; for instance, when the area is soiled – this will help limit any contact you have with the person who is sick and greatly reduce your chances of also becoming ill.
For those with no option but to share a bathroom and other spaces with those who are sick, the CDC urges that person to clean and disinfect the space after each use (if possible). “If this is not possible,” according to the guidelines, “the caregiver should wait as long as possible before cleaning and disinfecting.”
For caregivers who don’t live in the home, it is best to simply provide personal cleaning supplies to the sick person (if appropriate) – tissues, paper towels, cleaners and other disinfectants – so that “if they feel up to it, the person who is sick can clean their own space.”
A lined trash can dedicated specifically for the sick person should be used as well.
According to the CDC, whenever possible, it’s crucial to stay separated from the person who is sick. This should include when eating, and when they’re done, the dishes should be washed wearing gloves and using hot water and soap (or a dishwasher). And wash hands, too, after removing the gloves.
For more information and other cleaning tips, visit the CDC online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/disinfecting-your-home.html.