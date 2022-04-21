Cleaning your home may not be the most fun and entertaining of activities, but it shouldn’t be unhealthy either. While many household cleaners contain chemicals that are toxic to people and pets, they’re also harmful to the environment, contaminating our air and water.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, many household cleaners contain chemicals such as phosphorus, nitrogen, ammonia, and others that are classified as “volatile organic compounds” and are considered environmental hazards. These VOCs are found in everything from dishwasher detergent to bathroom disinfectant, glass cleaner, and floor cleaners.
While many of us may have been raised in families where ammonia and Windex were common under-the-sink go-to products for home cleaning, today there is greater knowledge about the toxic effects of such chemicals on both our health and our environment. If you’re ready to ditch the chemicals and make a change to protect the planet this Earth Day, try some of these easy spring-cleaning substitutions for the areas of your home that need a fresh scrub.
Many of these swaps incorporate white distilled vinegar, a common and affordable household kitchen item and a natural disinfectant that contains 5% acetic acid, an antimicrobial. While vinegar effectively cuts through the grease and grime of kitchen surfaces like stovetops and countertops, it is not recommended for use on soft stone such as marble. Vinegar is quite a strong scent, so dilute it with equal parts water and add lemon or your favorite essential oil to help with the odor.
Windows
Make an all-natural window-cleaning solution by mixing equal parts white vinegar and hot water in a spray bottle and wiping down windows with newspaper, an old cotton T-shirt, or microfiber cloth to avoid streaking.
Toilets
Pour about a cup of white vinegar into the bowl and let it sit for 10 minutes or so. Sprinkle in a few tablespoons of baking soda and start to scrub the bowl clean as the ingredients react to create a bubbling foam. For a lemony fresh scent, add a few squeezes of lemon.
Floors
To make floor cleaner, mix together 1/4 cup white vinegar with 1/4 cup baking soda, one tablespoon dish detergent, and two gallons of hot water. Clean floors using a damp cloth or mop and then go over again to rinse fresh water and let dry. For floor cleaning machines, try using a small amount of a concentrated and biodegradable liquid cleanser such Dr. Bronner’s Sal Suds mixed with hot water.
Laundry
Did you know that liquid laundry detergent can be up to 90% water? The newest eco-friendly innovation in laundry detergent is laundry sheets. Lightweight and packaged in cardboard, they eliminate the bulky plastic jugs and dissolve easily in hot or cold water for concentrated cleaning without harsh chemicals.
Multi-purpose Cleaner
Mix one cup water together with one cup vinegar and lemon peel (or lemon essential oil) in a spray bottle and shake well. If using peels, let sit for a couple of days for aroma to fully set in and then strain out liquid.
Dish Detergent
While most dish soap is 90% biodegradable, and Dawn dish soap contains zero phosphates, making it safe for cleaning wildlife harmed by oil spills, it still is sold in often-unrecyclable plastic bottles. Ditch the plastic by switching to zero-waste solid dish soap bars that can sit on a tray or in a holder by the sink and have a long lifespan.
Paper Towels
Paper towels contribute to deforestation, global warming, and an ever-increasing waste problem. Consider a swap to recycled paper towels, which are unbleached and use recycled paper, or bamboo or cotton paper towels. European dish cloths are another choice. Made of cellulose and cotton, simply wet the cloth and use similar to a paper towel and then clean and disinfect in the microwave or dishwasher.
Online companies such as Grove Company offer monthly home delivery subscriptions and a range of eco-friendly products, such as glass spray bottles, concentrated cleaners, and environmental swaps for traditional home cleaning items. To find green-cleaning products locally and learn more, visit The Vacuum Store or Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene or the Brattleboro Food Co-op.