The benefits of learning about local agriculture and how it coincides with our land and economy are extremely important and should absolutely start at a young age.
The more children know about how much of an impact eating and sourcing food locally and ethically has on the local economy and environment, the more likely they will make the conscious decision to choose organic and locally sourced food overall. States across the country have opted to make this subject more of a priority in their K-12 curriculum, including New Hampshire. And so, Agriculture in the Classroom was born.
New Hampshire’s Agriculture in the Classroom (AG in the Classroom) — a nonprofit organization aiming to provide agriculture education for K-12 — based in Concord, works directly with teachers and students, sharing agriculturally focused curriculum in school programs throughout the state. They provide curriculum materials, produce teacher workshops and consultations if needed, promote in-school presentations, and contribute to School-to-Farm Days and AG Literacy Day. The ultimate goal for the AG in the Classroom team is to provide children with the skills and tools to learn about where their food and fiber come from and how they can help promote and support farms across the state.
With the pandemic throwing a wrench into the typical school curriculum this year, AG in the Classroom is offering remote learning options that include online packets and activity books, online sources on agriculture commodities and how important they are in our agricultural system, gardening tips and tricks, educational books, videos and podcasts, links to virtual farm field trips, online educational games, and recipes to make at home with locally sourced products such as eggs, dairy and grains.
With New Hampshire being a hot spot for maple syrup, AG in the Classroom usually has a heavy focus on the tapping season, with a curriculum aptly dubbed, “Tapping into Maple Tradition.” This educational class delves into the maple sugar production to retrieve facts related to botany, chemistry, history, economics, math, nutrition, language arts and engineering.
This past winter was the last time students were in the classroom, and the folks at AG in the Classroom traveled around to local schools to educate students on how maple syrup is sourced and made. They also offered a $1,000 prize through the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association for the classroom that could produce a quart of maple syrup while learning about the math, science, social studies and language arts behind the process.
New Hampshire’s AG in the Classroom has managed to keep its message alive through its website and social media, staying active online and providing alternative curricula, resources and educational games and activities for children of all ages. The AG team didn’t forget about the teachers, either; there was a recent webinar workshop held for folks in the academic field that focused on world food sustainability, attempting to answer a looming global question: “How could we possibly sustainably feed nearly 10 billion people by the year 2050?” The webinar provided resources and curriculum materials so the teachers could share this information with their students come autumn.
The Granite State’s AG in the Classroom has also been taking notes from fellow counterparts across the country, aligning with some in California and New York as well as Maine’s AG in the Classroom curricula. After all, agricultural growth and sustainability should be a group effort.
Teaching the youth about the many benefits of getting food straight from the source is immeasurably valuable knowledge. Students should be able to make those direct connections to the local farmers; the farmers should not be thought of as the vague producers for the mass consumers, but as mothers and fathers who have families at home, and who put considerable amounts of effort into their daily work to produce for their fellow New Hampshire residents.
Via AG in the Classroom, students are also able to make connections to their land. Getting the personal opportunity to plant, grow and experiencing local farms firsthand are a great way to gain knowledge and make the direct connection that farms are not just production factories, but carefully crafted systems that take care of their plants and animals organically and ethically. Forming that kind of healthy relationship with food at a young age begins at the source… the farm.