Clark Institute First Free Sundays

Where can you create a piece of art, enjoy nature and get up close to masterpieces—for free? At the Clark Art Institute this spring.
The museum, which features its First Sunday Free Program from October through May, offers an array of art educational activities for all.
The February program, Hue & Cry: French Printmaking and the Debate over Colors, studied the changes in popular taste and critical reception to the use of color in French printmaking along with a showing of the exhibition, “Tomm El-Saieh: Imaginary City,” part of the Institute’s ongoing presentation of contemporary art in public spaces.
The vision behind First Free Sundays, started in 2017, was to offer an opportunity for the community and for all visitors to have access to the Clark’s collections and exhibitions on an ongoing basis.
“We chose to do it on Sundays as we knew that would provide families an opportunity to share in the experience,” wrote Carolynn McCormack, the museum’s communications manager.
Opened to the public in 1955, Sterling and Francine Clark chartered the Clark Art Institute as a home for their extensive art collection. One of the few institutions in the United States that combines a public art museum with research and academic programs, including one of the nation’s premier art history libraries with more than 285,000 volumes, the Clark is now a leading international center for research and discussion on the nature of art and art history. Additions to the collection continue today as well as the museum’s long history of collaborating with living artists and contemporary art historians.
The next First Sunday Free Program is “Whatever the Weather” Sunday, March 6, when visitors may celebrate the dawning of spring and create art inspired by the natural environment. Participants can use their imagination as they view artist John Constable’s cloud studies in the Manton Gallery of British Art and relax in the museum pavilion while enjoying the mystical sounds of a wind instrument.
April’s program theme (April 3) is photography, a time for art-making in the Conforti Pavilion, a viewing of a pop-up installation of early photography in the Manton Study Center for Works on Paper, and a guided hike on the 140-acre campus in the Berkshires (which sits on ancestral homelands of the Mohican people and includes miles of hiking and walking trails through woodlands and meadows) to learn best tips for capturing nature in a photo.
During the winter months, The Clark’s Project Snowshoe program offers visitors the opportunity to borrow free snowshoes to explore the beauty of the campus in winter. Snowshoes are available in adult and child sizes on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition, the Clark’s full permanent collection is on view, featuring an array of European and American paintings, drawings and sculpture by artists including John Singer Sargent, Winslow Homer, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Edgar Degas, as well as extensive collections of English silver, and early photography.
First Sunday Free programs are from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Clark Art Institute. Reservations for free timed tickets are strongly recommended. A limited number of free tickets will be available for walk-in visitors. Visit clarkart.edu to register and for details on current health and safety protocols.