Circus for the People

When Serenity Smith Forchion couldn’t offer Nimble Arts’s normal two or three performances a week this year due to the pandemic, she realized she didn’t need to leave her own backyard to bring the circus to people.
She created Circus in Place, a two-day Nimble Arts event this Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, featuring traditional and contemporary circus that combines the arts of aerials, acrobatics, balancing and juggling with storytelling, laughter and entertainment.
Nimble Arts, based in Brattleboro, was founded by identical twin aerialists Elsie Smith and Forchion (also the founders of the New England Center for Circus Arts) to create inventive works of theatrical circus.
According to Forchion, due to quarantine and cancelled shows, their normal schedule of performing and teaching all over the world changed. Forchion saw an opportunity in that change.
With a forester father, she grew up on a farm and is familiar with exploring the woods and reading the forested landscape. However, she didn’t always have as much time to spend on her own land as she would like, land that is in conservation easement with the state land trust organization.
“There’s a real clear sense of isolation from the world outside [because of the pandemic] and at the same time this deep connection to this land I steward,” Forchion said. “Add to that what’s been happening with indigenous people and people of color and climate change.”
The way we live and the way it affects our world have become her increasing concerns, and she thought about what she could do about it. “I’m an artist working in this company of artists — this is what we do. We try to integrate those questions into what we’re doing.”
The Circus in Place event begins on a stage at the property of her neighbor, fellow circus performer Kevin O’Keefe of Circus Minimus, using a free-standing aerial rig. Abenaki singer/songwriter, Brian Blanchette, will invite the audience with a welcoming song, setting what Forchion said is the emotional stage for the event. Visitors can also see a display of birds’ nests there. Blanchette will then lead the audience with song along a wooded path onto Forchion’s property. Throughout the walk, a Vermont Land Trust representative will offer a story of the woods and how to “read” them, from stone walls to animal habitat.
Once at Forchion’s space, audiences will see her aerial dance performance under a large maple tree in her backyard, again accompanied by Blanchette in song. The backdrop of the performance will include a view of Wickopee Hill, a Native American name Forchion said is one of the last remaining in the region. Her performance will be followed by that of a wire walker and an acrobat she said will balance on a large boulder in her yard.
The final act will be an artist of color performing to a Nina Simone cover of “Strange Fruit,” a song first recorded by Billie Holiday in protest of the lynching of Black Americans.
“As creative director of this show, I really wanted to make sure we included really diverse voices,” Forchion said. “I reached out into the community to make sure we are actively supporting people who need a stage.”
The hope is for Nimble Arts to recreate the Circus in Place experience in other locations.
“We could spend a week or two in residency, communicate with local farmers, foresters, elders and Native Americans,” she said. “We could do the same kind of performance but in that place and show how circus is different there.”
Forchion added throughout history, circus was normally presented on the road.
“Circus performers were itinerant,” she said. “They came out of gypsy caravans in eastern Europe — it was about migration and immigration, putting down roots and belonging.”
While the event holds great socio/political and ecological meaning, Forchion wants audiences, especially to have fun in otherwise challenging times.
“It’s supposed to be a joyful gathering and an opportunity for people to come out of isolation,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll leave with a smile on their faces and know we’re all in this together.”
Circus in Place will be this Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. at Nimble Arts, 416 Meadowbrook Road, Brattleboro. There will be a sign language interpreter at the performance on Sunday at noon.
Tickets are $15 and in limited quantity (60 per show) to adhere to social distancing. Masks are required. Buy tickets at flipcause.com/secure/event_step1/OTE5NzM=.
Attendees should bring their own blankets for socially distanced seating, as well as walking shoes for the woods path between stages. The event is outdoors and will happen rain or shine.