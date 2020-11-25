Circuit Breakers

As our world becomes more automated every year, those who understand the inner workings of robots will always be ahead of the curve.
Keene High School’s robotics team, the Dirty Birds, is among the first 20 in the nation (there are now thousands of robotics teams worldwide). Dean Joyal has been the team’s advisor for 27 years, nearly since its inception.
This year was the first the Dirty Birds did not compete in the national FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics championship, due to the pandemic. There were 12 seniors who had been team members for four years who were unable to compete.
“A week before the competition, COVID hit,” Joyal said. “[Our] robot was pushed into a closet.”
The 120-pound robot the team normally uses for competition has sat dormant since then.
The 2021 FIRST Robotics competition will be virtual next spring, but Keene High’s team will not be participating.
“It’s more of a virtual problem-solving, brainstorming atmosphere,” Joyal said of this year’s team’s work.
Each season normally concludes with regional championship events and the FIRST Robotics national championship, where teams of students (under strict rules), are challenged to raise funds, design a team “brand,” hone teamwork skills, and build and program industrial-sized robots to play a difficult field game against like-minded competitors.
“It’s a spectator sport,” Joyal said of the national competition.
Participating teams receive a “problem” to solve in January each year and have six weeks to design and build a robot for the March competition. Last year’s problem had a Star Wars theme that involved creating a game piece (the robot) that would pick up a ball and shoot it through a goal.
FIRST was founded in 1989 by inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen. Based in Manchester, N.H., the non-profit organization designs these accessible programs that motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math, all while building self-confidence, knowledge and life skills. Called the “ultimate sport for the mind,” it’s as close to real-world engineering as a student can get.
Joyal, who also teaches an engineering class with a robotics component at Keene High School, said this year’s team may participate (depending on interest level) in the FIRST Tech Challenge. The challenge involves a smaller kit. Students this year are working with robots that, according to Joyal, are the size of a bread box — about 20 pounds.
“We’re trying to keep things low-key but take off the pressure,” he said, “but we’ll still problem-solve and keep the robotics commitment. Even if we don’t compete with other groups, we’ll still build a bot and take it to the next step.”
In the past, Keene High’s robotics team members have joined after gaining experience on the FIRST LEGO League — Joyal knows there was a league at Keene Middle School at one time. Most who have joined go on to study applied science and technology or engineering.
Members meet once a month in the fall and three times a week from January through March.
Among what Joyal considers the many perks of joining the robotics team is rubbing elbows with the stars in the business.
Not only was Mark Hamill (the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films) at last year’s competition, but past team members have met Kamen and Dave Laverey (inventor of the Mars Rover) as well as Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and astronaut Chuck Yeager.
There is no cost to students who want to join the Dirty Birds other than overnight travel to events — registration costs for events are earned by fundraising. The team has made it to a number of finals competitions (the team won the District Award in 2015).
“We’re hoping to continue to build upon that success,” Joyal said.