Christmas Eve Treats!

Whether you need a last minute treat to bring to a Christmas celebration, or you’d like to whip up something special to leave for Santa Claus when he drops off the presents, here’s a couple of cookie recipes that are my absolute favorites!
Small Batch Royal Icing Recipe
Recipe from https://www.inkatrinaskitchen.com/
Makes about two cups of frosting.
Ingredients
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons meringue powder
1/4 cup warm water, plus more for thinning to flood consistency
1/2 teaspoon clear vanilla or almond extract
Instructions
With an electric mixer combine powdered sugar and meringue powder.
Add the water and extract slowly. Beat at medium-high speed until stiff peaks form (about 5-7 minutes).
Molé Cookies
Adapted from www.thefinercookie.com
Makes 28-30 cookies
The molé cookies are a little more advanced and they have a bit of spice to them. These are great to bring with you to an adult holiday party, or maybe your Santa has a spicier palate!
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
11 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
2/3 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 to 2 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions
Measure out and sift the flour, cocoa powder and cinnamon.
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attached, beat the butter, sugars and chipotle briefly until creamy, then add the salt and vanilla. Beat about 2 minutes until fluffy and light in color.
With the machine off, pour in the dry ingredients, then turn the mixer on low so as not to cause a flour cloud.
As the flour begins to get saturated with butter, turn the mixer up slightly and mix only until you can’t see any patches of white. Add the chocolate pieces and mix on low only until they’re incorporated.
Turn out the dough onto a counter and divide in two.
Roll each piece into a log about 1 1/2 in diameter and wrap with plastic wrap. Ensure that the dough is well compressed without any air pockets or crevices. Refrigerate at least 3 hours (up to 3 days) or freeze if you wish (up to 2 months).
Preheat the oven to 325° F. Arrange a rack in the center of your oven.
Using a sharp knife, slice the cold or frozen logs into 1/2 slices. A serrated blade is very helpful for this task. When slicing, be sure to let the knife do the cutting, and avoid breaking or tearing the dough at the end of the cut.
Arrange 12 on a baking tray with parchment paper.
Bake at 325° F for 12-16 minutes.
The cookies will spread but won’t brown or crisp (that’s intentional). They will be very soft after 12 minutes. If you like very soft and brownie-like cookies, remove them at this point. As the cookies cool, they will firm up and hold their shape perfectly well.
Let rest on the sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack.
Sugar Cookie Recipe
Recipe from https://www.inkatrinaskitchen.com/
Makes about 36 average sized cookies.
These sugar cookies are a great, easy last minute recipe that involves no chilling time! I do these often with my children and make the icing on the thicker side so they can just frost them with a knife and decorate with sprinkles.
Ingredients
1 cup unsalted butter
1 cup granulated white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1 egg
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cups all purpose flour
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350° F.
With a mixer, cream butter and sugar until smooth, at least three minutes.
Beat in extracts and egg.
In a separate bowl, combine baking powder and salt with flour and add a little at a time to the wet ingredients.
NOTE: If the dough looks crumbly keep mixing for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. The dough should be pulling away from the sides of the mixer.
If the dough still looks too dry or stiff for your mixer, turn out the dough onto a countertop surface, flour surface as needed. Wet your hands and finish off kneading the dough by hand.
DO NOT CHILL THE DOUGH. Divide into workable batches (2-3 chunks), roll out onto a floured surface, and cut. You want these cookies to be on the thicker side (closer to 1/4 inch rather than 1/8).
Bake at 350° F for 6-8 minutes. Let cool on the cookie sheet until firm enough to transfer to a cooling rack.