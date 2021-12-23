There are many opportunities to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends at a Christmas Eve service. The following is not an exhaustive list but a healthy sample of the region’s offerings, both in-person and online. All are welcome.
Next Level Church, Keene: A Christmas Eve Experience with music and familiar stories begins at 6:30 p.m. On the night of the event, make sure all members of your party are together as you enter the main auditorium so you can be seated together. Doors open 15 minutes prior to the event. www.nextlevel.church
Advent Lutheran Church of Rindge: A Christmas Eve celebration and candlelight service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with special music by Maryann Lindberg, Candy Philips and the Advent choir. Masks will be required. AdventLutheranChurch.org
Dublin Community Church: A Christmas Eve service begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Limited seating will be available; masks and social distancing required. Fresh air will be circulating, so dress warmly. Outdoor overflow seating will be available. www.DublinChurch.org
First Congregational Church of Rindge: A traditional candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m.; spaced family seating and masks are required. www.rindgeucc.org
Grace Christian Fellowship: A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. The sanctuary will be fully lit with white lights and candles. The setting is for a very holy time of worship and reflection. www.gcfnh.org
Immanuel Episcopal Church, Bellows Falls, Vt.: A Christmas Eve candlelight service with lessons and carols is at 6 p.m. All services are with mask wearing and social distancing. www.immanuelepiscopal.net
Monadnock Covenant Church, Keene: A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 5 p.m. www.mcckeene.org
Peterborough United Methodist Church: A Christmas Eve candlelight worship service will be held at 7 p.m. www.peterboroughumc.org
St. James Episcopal Church, Keene: Christmas Eve services will take place in the church at 5 and 7 p.m. The services will be briefer and with less singing, but festive nonetheless. Precautions will not allow a full house, so if you cannot fit into the 5 p.m. service, you will be asked to come back at 7. The 5 p.m. service will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page and website. stjameskeene.com
St. John’s Episcopal Church, Walpole: A Christmas Eve Holy Communion will be held at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Duncan Hilton presiding. stjohnswalpole.org
Sturtevant Chapel, Keene: A Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. www.sturtevantchapel.org
Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, Vt.: A candlelight service with communion, Christmas hymns and a children’s message will be held at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.www.trinitybrattleboro.org.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Keene: A candlelight worship will be held at 4 p.m. and a candlelight worship with Holy Communion will be held at 9 p.m. Information: 603-352-4446
Union Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Peterborough: A Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. Masks will be required in-person, or you can join on Facebook. http://uccpeterborough.com.
United Church of Christ, Keene: Family service is at 5 p.m. and the traditional candlelight service of lessons and carols at 9 p.m., featuring bells, choir and more. Led by Senior Minister Cynthia Bagley. www.ucckeene.org.
United Church of Jaffrey: A candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. www.unitedchurchofjaffrey.org.
Saint Bernard Church, Saint Margaret Mary Church, Keene; and Saint Joseph Church, Hinsdale: The Christmas Mass schedule is as follows: Saint Bernard Church, 4 p.m. (folk group), 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. (traditional). Saint Margaret Mary Church, 4 p.m. Saint Joseph Church, 4, 7 and 8 p.m. https://www.swnhcatholics.com/
Nelson Congregational Church: Given the COVID surge, a Christmas Eve service will be held outside the church beginning at 7 p.m., in-person and on Zoom. There will be luminaries on the walkway and a candlelight singing of “Silent Night.” Masks required. https://www.nelsonchurch.org/
Sullivan Congregational Church: Carol-singing, a Christmas message and live music begins at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required. Information: 603-847-9030.