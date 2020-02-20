“There is hope of healing.” This is the main message that Christina Major, founder of Cooper’s Crossroads, wants everyone to know. “We can all become unstuck and our lives can become full.” And Major uses Dusty Dog Farm — a 100-acre farm surrounded by horses, cows, dogs and mountain views — to help with healing.
Major, co-owner and head trainer at Dusty Dog Farm — which boards horses and offers horseback riding lessons at its 100-acre farm at 700 West St. in Keene — also runs a nonprofit called Cooper’s Crossroads.
This nonprofit was created in 2017 to “share what adverse childhood experiences and trauma can do to all of us and that there is hope of healing out there,” says Major. “It started out as an awareness organization and now has turned into a very active organization in the community.”
The seeds of the nonprofit were started just a few years ago when Major suddenly found herself alone in her car, on a strange road in a strange town and unable to recollect how she got there. Major had suffered a life of abandonment, sexual abuse, eating disorders, self-harm, and other adverse childhood experiences. That day, when she found herself alone, she was scared and unable to function or cope. With guidance from people who love her, she checked herself into Sierra Tucson, a treatment center with a mission to treat the whole person, mind, body, spirit and emotions. Her one-month inpatient treatment kicked off the healing process for Major. A process that planted “a little seed of desire” in her brain to help others know that there is a hope of healing.
“I kind of felt like my treatment was college on steroids,” Major says. “Not only did I begin a healing process myself, but I also started to get an education behind why this is so important and why adverse childhood experiences are reflected on our whole life.”
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are significant childhood traumas which can result in actual changes in brain development. They may affect a child’s ability to learn, their social skills, and can have an impact on long-term health. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention considered ACEs as one of the significant health issues of the current century. ACEs affect health through stress that the trauma creates. This can damage a child’s developing brain and overall health. Some examples of ACEs are emotional abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional neglect, physical neglect, domestic violence, substance abuse at home, mental illness at home, parental separation or divorce, and incarceration of a household member.
Major learned that there is hope of healing from ACEs. This hope is in the form of resilience, the ability to adjust when negative things happen to a person. Both internal and external resources can help build resiliency, which research has shown to reduce the effects of ACEs. It is this resilience that Cooper’s Corner teaches through its “Farming for Resilience” program.
Farming for Resilience is a partnership under the Cooper’s Crossroad initiative to bring social and emotional learning for at-risk children beyond the classroom. They currently work with children from two area elementary schools — Symonds Elementary in Keene and Cutler Elementary in Swanzey — using horseback riding and other farm activities as the building block for strengthening social and emotional skills. The nonprofit is also beginning to work with Keene High School students as well. The program busses students to Dusty Dog Farm in Keene and they work through a curriculum consisting of four main categories: courage, gratitude, forgiveness, and compassion in action.
In addition to the Farming for Resilience program, Cooper’s Crossroad offers out-reach through speaking engagements. Th is outreach aims to network with the existing resources in the community surrounding trauma. Cooper’s Crossroad also offers workshops to raise awareness of the effects of trauma, as well as awareness events that help support the goal to “melt the myth of trauma” at the root of the nonprofit’s outreach. The goal is to bring awareness to trauma and the effects of trauma in early childhood. Through awareness of the health and developmental implication of early childhood trauma and the impact it can have well into adulthood, the initiative hopes the opportunity for healing can follow.
From outreach to education, Major keeps her deep faith in the power of healing central to all that her organization does.
“There is healing and hope of healing out there and you can directly affect your own life by addressing your own child-hood experiences and trauma,” Major says.
In the two years since Cooper’s Crossroad began, things have been moving very fast. They have become well-known in the community, have done a lot of outreach, hosted two 5K walk/run events to raise awareness, and had their fi rst (will be annual) 5K horse-back ride this year. Major shares her painful personal story freely at outreach events and speaking engagements, hoping that her story will inspire others to get help.
“There is hope for healing,” Major says when asked what the most important thing people should know about her and her work. “And, to be a voice of hope.”
Sharing her story and her journey has helped countless people start their journey to healing. Something Major hopes continues to happen as Cooper’s Crossroad grows and expands.
For more information about Cooper’s Crossroad and the Farming for Resilience program, go to www.cooperscrossroad.com or email info@cooperscrossroad.com.
Michelle Stephens writes from Hinsdale, New Hampshire.