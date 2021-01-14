Chili Season

There’s almost nothing like cozying inside on a cold winter day, the smell of a hearty meal simmering away in a slow cooker. I don’t know about you, but I love my Crock Pots. I’ve used each of the three sizes I have to create a variety of meals — from appetizer dips (including swiss/mushroom dip) and soups (such as butternut squash) to main meals (pot roast and jambalaya among them) and even luscious desserts (including apple cobbler).
Topping the list of Crock Pot performers is chili. A robust ground beef chili (my personal version of choice) that has a slight spice kick to it and topped with shredded cheddar cheese is all I need for a cold day. That, and some homemade cornbread (I particularly enjoy this recipe… cafedelites.com/easy-buttermilk-cornbread/#wprm-recipe-container-45410). Comfort food at its finest!
I’ll share with you my favorite chili recipe. I do typically play around with the spices each time to keep the standard recipe interesting; I encourage you to do the same. Maybe try some alterations out and see how it goes!
Slow Cooker Chili
(natashaskitchen.com/slow-cooker-chili-recipe)
Ingredients
- 2 lbs lean ground beef
- 1 large onion, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tsp cumin powder
- 1½ Tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1½ tsp salt (or to taste)
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 15 oz black beans, drained and rinsed
- 30 oz kidney beans (two 15-oz cans, drained and rinsed)
- 30 oz diced tomatoes (with their juice)
- 10 oz diced tomatoes and green chilis with their juice
- 30 oz tomato sauce
Instructions
Place a large skillet over medium-high heat and sauté beef until it releases fat (about 5 minutes), breaking it up with a spatula. Add onion to the skillet and sauté until tender (about 5 minutes). Add minced garlic and seasonings (cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt and pepper). Cook another 30 seconds stirring constantly. Transfer to a slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients into the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Season to taste and serve warm.