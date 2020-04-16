- 2 tablespoons of oil such as olive, canola or vegetable
- one onion, diced
- one large chicken breast, cut into half- to one-inch cubes
- 8 cups of chicken stock, chicken bouillon and water or just water (whichever is available)
- 12 ounces of frozen or fresh vegetables
four packages of Ramen, cooked as instructed on package without using the seasoning packet; or enough for four servings of egg noodles or pasta such as rotini, ziti or elbow macaroni, cooked as instructed on package
salt, pepper or other seasoning to taste
Ramen cooks very quick, so if using Ramen, wait for soup to be ready before preparing it. If using egg noodles or pasta, prepare as instructed for “al dente” and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process.
In a large saucepan or pot, heat the oil over medium heat and add the onions. Cook onions until translucent. Add the diced chicken, season with salt and pepper and sauté. Sometimes I will add garlic and/or onion powder or Cajun seasoning to add flavor. When chicken is heated, add the chicken stock or other liquid being used for the soup. Add the vegetables and bring to a boil. When boil is reached, reduce heat to medium low and slow simmer. Taste the broth and season as needed. Put cover on and continue to simmer until vegetables are cooked and tender.
If using Ramen prepare it now. I prepare the Ramen one package at a time and serve individually.
To serve, put a serving of Ramen, noodles or pasta in a large bowl and ladle the soup over the noodles.