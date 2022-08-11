12.8 miles. Moderate. Total elevation gain, 750 ft. Or if you make this a circuit: Challenging, 1350 ft. elevation gain. An unusually cool ride in a corner of the state most people never explore on bikes.

Most of the other rides for this Outside My Door series are loops. This one is almost a loop and can easily be made into a loop if you want to do a long, challenging climb at the end. As time marches on, my wife and I have been exploring these one-way rides to enjoy more down than up. This ride requires a drop off and two cars. To some a hassle: to us tolerable. You need at least one car that you can carry two bikes on to make this doable. The drop off here is at what we colloquially refer to as the Beer Store. More formally it’s the Riverside Grocery in West Chesterfield. It’s the first building on your right after your cross the Rt. 9 bridge from Brattleboro, Vermont into New Hampshire. Or conversely, the last building on the left as you’re leaving New Hampshire. Drop a car in the ample parking lot here and drive back to the village of Chesterfield. Lots of parking in the lots behind the fire/police/town offices buildings.

