12.8 miles. Moderate. Total elevation gain, 750 ft. Or if you make this a circuit: Challenging, 1350 ft. elevation gain. An unusually cool ride in a corner of the state most people never explore on bikes.
Most of the other rides for this Outside My Door series are loops. This one is almost a loop and can easily be made into a loop if you want to do a long, challenging climb at the end. As time marches on, my wife and I have been exploring these one-way rides to enjoy more down than up. This ride requires a drop off and two cars. To some a hassle: to us tolerable. You need at least one car that you can carry two bikes on to make this doable. The drop off here is at what we colloquially refer to as the Beer Store. More formally it’s the Riverside Grocery in West Chesterfield. It’s the first building on your right after your cross the Rt. 9 bridge from Brattleboro, Vermont into New Hampshire. Or conversely, the last building on the left as you’re leaving New Hampshire. Drop a car in the ample parking lot here and drive back to the village of Chesterfield. Lots of parking in the lots behind the fire/police/town offices buildings.
Live Free or Die. (“Allow me a bit of socio-political commentary here)”. My apologies if you’ve heard all this before. New Hampshire has neither a sales tax or an income tax. Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine have both. Therefore, New Hampshire is a tax-free haven. But New Hampshire needs other sources of revenue to run the government so alcohol, cigarette and lottery ticket stores at most border crossings are part of the answer. Without a sales tax, alcohol is significantly cheaper in New Hampshire, and so state run and privately run alcohol vendors crowd the gateways to New Hampshire.
After you cross the I-95 bridge from Portsmouth, NH into Kittery, ME you see the sign, Welcome to Maine, The Way Life Should Be. In New Hampshire, it should be Welcome to New Hampshire, Wouldn’t Life Be Better with a Cold Beer? Ergo the Beer Store right as you enter West Chesterfield. And there’s the state-run NH Liquor and Wine Outlet up the hill and another big beer vendor across the street at the Irving station. But don’t get me wrong here. That Beer Store where you’re dropping your car is an excellent emporium. A greater diversity of beer options would be hard to find. It’s like the New York Natural History Museum of Beer. Wouldn’t your bike ride be better if it ended with a cold beer?
Therefore, this observational challenge. Whenever you cross the border into New Hampshire, see how far it is to the first convenience store that sells beer, cigarettes and lottery tickets. And to the first Fireworks store.
Back to Chesterfield village. Not a lost village, but a reasonably pleasant village. Head south on Rt. 63 just about half a mile and take a right on Stage Rd. and then a left on Castle Hill. Keep in mind that your starting elevation for this ride is 850 feet and your ending elevation is 260 feet. Yes, there will be ample climbing in between, but if you decide to make this a loop, you’re going to have to make up that 600-foot difference. And so, merrily we coast downhill on Castle Hill for about a half mile until you merge onto Stage Rd. You’re in the pretty little valley of Hubbard Brook here, marshes and meadows abound. But that doesn’t last long. After another half mile turn left on Bradley Rd. This is a challenging but pretty 200-foot climb along a stone-walled lane, passing Hallelujah Farm and meadows with expansive views. At the top you enter into woods and there will be a confusing pair of road choices. Either one works. My suggestion-- take the first left, and then in a few hundred feet cross the next road staying straight ahead. In another tenth of a mile merge right onto the North Hinsdale Rd. where one of the best parts of the ride begins.
The little world you’re about to enter feels lost and lonely. You cruise along the high altitude marshy Lily Pond and then enter the cleft between Daniels Mountain and Bear Mountain. It’s like a mini–White Mountains notch with cliffs on both sides and a narrow road following a plummeting stream.
This Chesterfield/Hinsdale Highlands stretching from Mt. Wantastiquet to Daniels Mtn. to Bear Mtn. to Pisgah State Park is a big chunk of conservation land—the result of many decades of conscientious land protection. It’s a mini mountain wilderness with Indian Pond and Madame Sherri’s and a fantastic network of trails. Most recently a continuous trail from the Brattleboro/Hinsdale bridge to Pisgah has been completed. Good views from the peaks, an unusual abundance of mountain laurel and numerous exploring options.
Here’s a well-worth-it hiking suggestion. My friend Chris and I used to do a birthday hike in December from Madame Sherri’s Castle (good story—look her up on your phone) on Gulf Rd. in Chesterfield up and over Wantastiquet and across the bridge into Brattleboro for a cappuccino at Mocha Joe’s. Particularly nice to be walking into cozily-lit Brattleboro at dusk, with a gentle snow falling. My wife did the same hike with her 6th graders as an end of the year, rite of passage to middle school, hike in June. About four or five miles, suitably challenging, intriguing landscape. The endless switchbacks coming down Wantastiquet get a little tedious, but that’s the only downside.
Enjoy this downhill hemlock-y plunge along what is now Plains Rd. As the name suggests, it can’t last forever. At the bottom, take a right on Oxbow Rd. And after another half mile another right to stay on Oxbow Rd. Along here you’re in a little bowl below the Wantastiquet-Daniels-Bear Mountains ridge line with great views and for many local residents it’s confusing because you never really see this little mountain massif from anywhere else. At the oxbow, which is a bend in the road at a beautiful old Cape, you’ll head south with more meadow and marsh views for a couple miles. Very pleasant, mostly downhill. You’ll T into and take a right on Monument Rd., go .25 miles to Old Brattleboro Rd., take a right and go another .5 miles to Rt. 119. There are a number of big, hulky industrial buildings along here that make you wonder -- what do they make inside there?
Take a right on Rt. 119 towards Brattleboro. This is the draggy part of the ride, but there’s a good shoulder. As Wantastiquet starts to loom overhead, there start to be good views across the river to the dense cluster of downtown Brattleboro. Perhaps the Amtrak Vermonter will be tooting and chugging up the far shore. As you approach Brattleboro, you’ll see a hulking commercial sprawl on the right. This used to be a Walmart Supercenter and it was here for the same reason that the Beer Store is located just across the other bridge from Vermont. Discount department store goods are even cheaper without a sales tax. Take a right on George’s Field Rd. (memorializing a field that once was) and cruise into the parking lots behind the sprawl of buildings. Continue along the back edge till you get to a gate at the far northern end of the parking lots. Dismount, walk around the gate, and poof! back into the woods. I love these discordant transitions from commercial sprawl to wilderness. You’re now in the Wantastiquet Mountain Natural Area.
Head north on Mountain Rd., a four-wheel drive road, for a couple of miles between cliffs on your right and the river down below you on your left. Some mellow, and in a few places not-so-mellow, mountain biking. This road is a bit of a secret. My friend Craig who has biked everywhere in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts said, “I always wondered if there was a road there” when we took him on this ride this past summer.
The surface varies from well-compacted on the flat sections to stony on the slopes.
You rise and fall. None of the climbs are substantial but you have to stay focused. There’s a cool little waterfall into a dog-dippable pool halfway. Totally enjoyable. At the end there’s a chunky downhill to a gate, and then poof!, you’re back in rural burbs. It’s less than a mile up to the Beer Store on a flat road hard-by Old Man River on your left. At the Beer Store, I recommend a cold, just the right bitterness, Harpoon IPA.
For you hardcore bikers who want to loop-ify this ride, just head up Gulf Rd., right before getting to the Beer Store. It’ about six miles back up the gulf, mostly uphill, an elevation gain of about 600 feet. But really quite beautiful. You’re biking along the bottom of a hemlock ravine with a rocky stream as your companion about half of the way—as far as Madame Sherri’s. And then more climbing after that. Eventually you’ll turn right off of Gulf Rd. and climb up Castle Hill Rd. back to Chesterfield village. More power to you if you choose this option.
For a digital map of this ride:
Dining Opportunities
Not really any in Chesterfield. Easy to head across the river to take advantage of all the Brattleboro options. Tito’s Tacos to the south and Panda North to the north are both right on the other side of the bridge. Or a little further south, check out the Top of the Hill Grill with outside dining and great views out across the West River/Retreat Meadows. The Cajun Catfish options are distinctively delicious.
Swimming Opportunities
There’s an interesting swim option in Pisgah State Park about 4 miles south of where you parked. But it involves some effort—as in a one-mile hike into Pisgah. Drive south on Rt. 63 to the height of land and look for the Kilburn Pond trailhead parking area on the left side of the road. It’s a pleasant hike in—a little up and then a little down. When you get to the trail juncture, you turn right and after about a ¼ mile start looking for the footpaths heading over towards the shore of Kilburn Pond. You’re looking for a nice granite peninsula that juts out into the pond. The water is tannin dark and you’ll feel like you’ve stumbled into the Canadian Shield wilderness. There might even be a loon to share your swim with.
Keep this place in mind for winter—it’s a remarkably cool skating destination with innumerable little islands, coves and setbacks to poke into. Worth the tromp.
Or if you’re into less effort and more convenience, try the sandy beach at Ware’s Grove on Spofford Lake, only a few miles away off of Rt. 9. It’ll cost you $6 as a non-resident, $3 for us seniors. Perfectly pleasant if you don’t mind a bunch of munchkins splashing in the water with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.