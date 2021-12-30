Chenille, Schlimazel!

Prepare yourself for a somewhat meandering piece here. First up is a little quiz for you. What is the word for when you mistakenly sing the wrong lyrics in a song? Now, I’m not talking just putting them out of order. But where you actually replace a word or series of words but with another completely different meaning word or phrase? I had to look it up so 5 points to you if you already knew it. The word is mondegreen. Wow. Never heard of it. I ndeed, according to Wiki, mondegreen is the mishearing or misinterpretation of a phrase in a way that gives it a new meaning.
When trying to think of a catchy little title for my piece on chenille fabric, I couldn’t help but remember a mondegreen I’d sung a billion times to the opening sequence of an old television comedy series I loved, Laverne & Shirley. Obviously dating myself here, I always loved the little coordinated march they did as they were heading off to work down the sidewalk outside their basement apartment and I sang along with it… “Chenille, Schlamazel, Pops and Reffer Corporated.” I knew even way back then that I wasn’t getting it right but just sang along with it anyway. What they really were singing was “Schlemiel, Schlimazel, Hasenpfeffer Incorporated.” According to “What Do ‘Schlemiel’ and ‘Schlimazel’ Mean? ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Song Explained” at newsweek.com, schlemiel refers to an unlucky bungler and schlimazel is a consistently unlucky person. Both terms are of Yiddish origin. Hasenpfeffer is actually the name of a German stew. So, I guess all those terms mashed together really is about as nonsensical as my original interpretation… which brings us back to chenille!
For my birthday a few months ago, I got a beautiful wool Pendleton blanket from partner, Joe. Great old woolen company I should do a piece on at some point. Terrific quality. It’s got a grey background with red and blue plaid stripes. I didn’t immediately put it on the bed because I had a whole bedding re-do in mind for the king bed. I stowed it away and next I began seeking out a type of blanket that I’d seen referred to as chenille. Not the vintage chenille that I was familiar with however. Vintage chenille bedspreads were a semi tufted or flocked floral or geometric arrangement on a flat cotton fabric. Highly collectible now, there’s an entire booth at the big Brimfield show in Massachusetts I’ve wandered through that specializes in nothing but old chenille.
The chenille blanket I was now seeking was more of a soft, tight knit fleece. At least that’s the best way I can describe it. Cozy like a sweater yet a little more structured or formal than your typical fleece blanket. So, what exactly is chenille? Well, turning to trusty old Wikipedia again, the word “chenille” is French for caterpillar whose fur the yarn is supposed to resemble. The fabric originated in France in the 1800s. It’s constructed from leno weave fabric that’s cut into strips to create a strong yet very soft yarn. Essentially it’s a yarn with a high “frizz” factor that makes it so soft. In Scotland, a paisley mill began producing soft chenille scarves. Then it was used to recreate the intricate patterns of Oriental rugs for automation. Those bedspreads that I recall from childhood and at that Brimfield booth? In the 1890s, a woman named Catherine Evans revived the chenille fabric handcraft by introducing hand-tufted bedspreads that mimicked the look of embroidery. This eventually turned a little town in Georgia, Dalton, into the bedspread capital of the world. Chenille bedspreads soared in popularity in the 1920s and 30s as energetic marketing placed them in urban department stores where they became incredibly sought after.
Chenille is made of any number of fibers including cotton, silk, wool and rayon. It’s the frizzing of the fiber weave that makes chenille what it is and my chenille blanket and Pendleton wool blanket are now on the bed. One little misstep though… I also asked for and got a new, quilted bedspread for Christmas. It lies on top of the chenille blanket while the Pendleton is folded at the end of the bed. Well, when I got the whole thing put together on Christmas night, I realized the bedspread was just a little too yellowy for my taste. It just looked out of place. So, I tried my best to fold it back just like it came in the package and it’s headed back for an exchange. In the meantime, I’ll love the look of the chenille blanket but pull my wool blanket up over it at night to be snug as a bug.