From pizza to pasta, wedges to wheels, and cheddar to feta, cheese is undoubtedly one of our nation’s most favorite foods -- 12.9 billion pounds of cheese were produced in the U.S. alone in 2019. And according to nationalhistoriccheesemakingcenter.org, cheese has been around almost as long as the domestication of milk-producing animals.
Although the exact origin of cheese and cheesemaking is unknown, that means it most likely began anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 years ago. The discovery of cheese was possibly an accidental result of storing milk in the stomachs of animals. In this storage process, a stomach enzyme called rennet caused milk separation and coagulation into curds and whey.
In the early 17th century, English Puritan dairy farmers brought farming and cheesemaking practices with them to American colonies. New England’s rich cheesemaking history continues to this day, the traditions carried on and preserved by local artisan cheesemakers, including those found within our own region.
Monadnock Region Cheesemakers:
Boggy Meadow Farm Cheese
13 Boggy Meadow Lane, Walpole
603-756-3300; boggymeadowfarm.com
Boggy Meadow produces a series of Alpine cheeses from raw cow’s milk, including a traditional Boggy Meadow Baby Swiss and a cave-aged Fiddlehead Tomme that was developed and refined on the farm. Cheeses are available locally at Walpole Grocery, Brattleboro Food Co-op and Monadnock Food Co-op.
Lone Wolf Cheese
12 Meadow Road, Harrisville
603-847-3579; lonewolfcheese.com
Cheesemaker Susan Adele O’Dwyer does it all by hand, from milking her Jersey cow Heidi to making the 14-pound wheels of cheese one at a time. Cheese is sold at the Lone Wolf Cheese Farmstand and at the Milford Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and the Francestown Farmers’ Market on Friday nights.
Main Street Cheese
37 Main St., Hancock
603-525-3300; mainstreetcheese.net
A small-scale goat cheese-making operation that sells its fresh and aged cheeses at an on-site shop, open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are welcome to visit the goats, which are raised from May to mid-October at the Main Street location, or to sit in the garden year-round with a few of the elder goats.
Abbott Hill Creamery
195 Isaac Frye Hwy., Wilton
603-654-6082; abbothillcreamery.com
Abbott Hill Creamery makes small-batch traditional artisanal cheeses, like feta, gouda, quark and mozzarella, as well as specialty cheeses. The creamery is part of the Temple-Wilton Community Farm, which is the main source of milk, although other local farms also provide milk, including Stonewall Farm in Keene. Cheese can be found at the Temple-Wilton Community Farm Store, open every day 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Stonewall Farm store (hours at stonewallfarm.org/farm-store) and at Nature’s Green Grocer in Peterborough.
Vermont Cheesemakers:
AlpineGlo Farm
91 Clark St., Westminster
802-463-2018; alpineglofarm.com
AlpineGlo makes fresh farmstead goat cheeses using their own goat milk. Cheese is handcrafted and made in small batches with minimal processing to produce a higher quality cheese. Their farmstand is open daily during daylight hours and cheese can also be found at the Brattleboro Area Farmers’ Market, Brattleboro Food Co-op, Putney Food Co-op, Harlow’s Farm Stand and the Vermont Country Deli.
Big Picture Farm
PO Box 344, Townsend
802-221-0547; bigpicturefarm.com
Farmstead cheese is made with raw, delicious goat milk once or twice per week from April through September including Sonnet and Haiku, alpine-style, cave-aged, raw milk and natural-rind tommes that age in farm caves up to 6 months or longer. A farm shop at 109 Grafton Road, Townshend is open from 9-3, Monday-Friday and products are also sold online. Goat “hangouts” are also available by scheduling time online.
Grafton Village Cheese Co.
Brattleboro: 400 Linden St.
Grafton: 56 Townshend Road
800-472-3866; graftonvillagecheese.com
Handmade using milk from Vermont family farms since 1892, Grafton Village Cheeses offer a creamy smooth flavor from natural aging and flavoring. All cheeses are produced at the original Grafton Village facility and cheese is available online or at retail locations. Grafton is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Brattleboro retail hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Spoonwood Cabin Creamery
3090 VT Route 100, Jacksonville
802-368-2802; spoonwoodcabin.com
Spoonwood creates artisanal, French-style semi-soft cheeses that are unique for this area using unpasteurized (60 days aging minimum) and organic jersey cow milk, and a few distinct goat’s milk varieties. Cheeses are available for purchase on-site, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4:30 p.m. (call for holiday hours or an appointment), and at the Brattleboro Area Farmers’ Market.
Vermont Shepherd
281 Patch Farm Rd., Putney
802-387-4473; vermontshepherd.com
Vermont Shepherd cheeses are seasonal. Using pure sheep’s milk, the summer cheese, “Verano,” ages 3-5 months and ripens by August, while the winter cheese, “Invierno,” uses sheep’s milk combined with organic milk from neighbor cows and ages 5-9 months, ripening by early winter. A farm store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cheese is also available for purchase online or in select retail locations, including Brattleboro Food Co-op, Putney Food Co-op, Walpole Grocery, The Vermont Country Store and Monadnock Food Co-op.
Parish Hill Creamery
873 Patch Road, Westminster West
802-324-4201; parishhillcreamery.com
Since 2013, Parish Hill has been making raw milk cheese seasonally when the cows are out on the hillside pastures, using milk from cows at Elm Lea Farm at The Putney School. The creamery is focused on preserving cheesemaking culture by using traditional modes and methods and cheese is all handmade. There is a self-serve stand on Patch Road or cheese can be purchased online or at the Brattleboro Area Farmers’ Market.