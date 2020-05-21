Majestically situated on the picturesque village Common in Walpole, N.H., is a Federal style home, formerly an inn – currently being offered proudly by Re/Max Town & Country in Keene. It dates back to the 1800s and with ties to Louisa May Alcott. This prodigious home and property at 50 Elm St. – bursting with character and charm – once hosted the Amateur Dramatic Company, in which Alcott performed when she lived in Walpole from 1855 to 1857. In fact, several storylines from the classic novel “Little Women” can be traced back to the Alcott family’s poignant time in this lovely town.
The two-and-a-half-story, 6,769-square-foot single-family home includes nine bedrooms, seven baths and a dramatic grand entry hall. A formal living room features original Indian shutters, a fireplace, a beautifully painted period mural sitting comfortably on one side and the inviting front parlor with matching fireplace on the other. Large dinner parties are a delight in the candlelit dining room with built-ins and butler’s pantry. The gourmet kitchen, designed with entertaining in mind, features granite counters, gorgeous wood cabinetry as well as state-of-the-art appliances and a cozy sitting area with woodstove and brick hearth.
There is an adjoining sunroom, the perfect setting for morning coffee, with views to a brick courtyard. And a comfortable den and inner sanctum library tie it all together. The sweeping front staircase rises to a second-floor grand hall that opens to a screen porch spanning the front of the house and overlooking the Common. Five bedrooms and four baths surround the spectacular center hall – the master suite includes a fireplace and beautifully tiled bathroom. Yet another open stairway leads to the third floor, where there are four more bedrooms and one-and-a-quarter baths, all with wide pine floors and high ceilings.
The beautifully landscaped 2.1 acres outside features a charming gazebo in the backyard from which to view sunsets of the Vermont horizon. There is four-bay garage with storage above, which connects directly to the kitchen via the convenient mudroom. The two-story porch provides ample space for gathering and socializing during events like local summer band concerts on the Common (in front of the house).
In addition to the Alcott family’s local history, this spectacular home and property touts other well-known guests such as Pulitzer Prize-winning author James A. Michener, who wrote renowned novels including “Hawaii,” “Tales of the South Pacific” and “Return to Paradise.” He stayed at the home in the 1930s, when it was an inn, while performing field studies in small New England villages. Later, in his novel “Hawaii,” he used Walpole as the home for the future bride of Rev. Abner Hale prior to the marriage and relocation to Hawaii as New England Missionaries. In 1969, Michener, in a letter written to the librarian of the Walpole Historical Museum, wrote, “Walpole is one of the most beautiful villages in the United States.”
This majestic home and property is being offered at $875,000 by co-listing agents Sheila Lennon and Norma Couture, of Re/Max Town & Country in Keene. For more information and to view a virtual tour, visit mykeenehome.com, MLS listing #4799322.