Charcuterie: A Snacker’s Paradise

I love cheese. All varieties, all forms. I’ve never tried a cheese that I didn’t like, honestly. Come to think of it, I love snacking in general and with variety. Give me a plate filled with different cheeses, sliced meats, herby crackers, maybe some red grapes and I’m happy. Sometimes it serves as a Friday night (or weekend) dinner; its ease and simplicity perfectly match that relaxed vibe as well as that glass of wine you’ve been waiting all week to enjoy.
Charcuterie is a French dish traditionally devoted to prepared meat products such as bacon, ham, sausage and other such foods derived primarily from pork. Foods included in a charcuterie board are increasingly more diverse, featuring non-pork sliced meats — among them, Italian meats such as salami — as well as different types of olives, some vegetables (carrot sticks, for instance) and fruits (grapes, apple slices, etc.), and various types of crackers (dill, rosemary and garlic, to name a few).
And let’s not forget the cheese. Charcuterie I’ve had at eateries all across the country (I went on a lot of business trips prior to joining The Keene Sentinel team) have featured pretty much any type of cheese you could think of. Irish and Scottish cheddars, brie, gouda, taleggio, cantal… you name it, I’ve probably tried it (and loved it too).
But you don’t have to travel to find some great charcuterie. The Monadnock region and southern Vermont feature eateries and markets with these wonderful snack plates on their menus. Among them, CC&D’s Kitchen Market in Keene (facebook.com/CCandDsKitchenMarket) and The Stage, also in Keene (thestagerestaurant.com).
Places like the Monadnock Food Co-op offer charcuterie as part of their catering services (monadnockfood.coop/departments/catering), but they also carry basically everything you would need to create your own plate at home. Grafton Village Cheese Co. in Brattleboro (graftonvillagecheese.com) is another place to find all of the ingredients for making your own charcuterie dish.
If you’re looking for something really comprehensive with a whole slew of options, you could take a short road trip into Massachusetts to The Charcuterie Mama in Acton (thecharcuteriemama.com) — trust me, it’s worth the drive.
When it comes down to it, a great charcuterie board is a snacker’s paradise.