Let’s talk about women’s clothing and style! I see so many wonderful pieces of vintage clothing pass through my shop each year, and I also see so many amazing women in person, dressing in period pieces from days gone by.
You probably are very familiar with the designer name Chanel. But, do you know much about how Coco Chanel influenced women’s style? Her creative approach led to women’s clothing that actually embraced each different body with comfort and style. She opened her first shop in 1913 in Paris and was on the fashion scene until her passing in 1971. Throughout the decades of her career, she constantly re-envisioned how clothing should change for women in society, especially in the 1950’s after World War II when so many women had gone into the workforce during the war. Coco Chanel is just one example of a cutting-edge leader in women’s fashion.
I’m fortunate to have my own private collection of vintage advertising. Look how fabulous these pictures are! Talk about timeless. There are still many women who enjoy replicating clothing from vintage patterns of the 1950’s and 1960’s. Take the photo of Natalie and Mandy, they got together and made their own dresses. Amazing! And this is actually how they enjoy dressing on a daily basis.
At the end of the day, there is a reason for each style of clothing. And it’s really interesting to learn how leaders in fashion, like Coco, changed the landscape of dress for all of us women! Take a moment and grab some of your old family photo albums or a vintage magazine and reflect back upon epic styles!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.