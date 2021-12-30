Celebrating New Year’s Eve - Champagne or Sparkling Wine?

The New Year is upon us and it’s almost time to celebrate surviving 2021!
What better way to celebrate than with a glass of sparkling wine or Champagne? But which do you choose and what’s the difference?
The main difference between most sparkling wines and champagne is where they are made and what types of grapes are used.
Champagne is a sparkling wine made in the Champagne region of northeast France. This is usually the most popular type of sparkling wine. It goes great with most any food, breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s a fruity, bubbly sparkling wine that is not too sweet.
Prosecco is a sparkling wine that comes from the Veneto region in northeast Italy. It is made from Glera grapes and has notes of green apples, citrus and white flowers. It’s usually light and delicate and may be a bit on the sweet side. It tends to have larger bubbles than Champagne.
Cava is a sparkling wine that comes from a town in Spain called Catalonia. It is predominantly made from the Macabeo grape which tends to give it a lemon flavor, but it can also be made with Xarel-lo and Parellada grapes which have more of a pear and citrus flavor. This is less sweet than the Prosecco.
Champagne and sparkling wines are wonderful to drink by themselves, but they are also great in a number of cocktails. Here are a few popular cocktails you may want to try when ringing in the New Year, or if you’re looking for another way to enjoy the leftovers the next day.
Mimosa Margarita
Recipe adapted from https://www.delish.com
This recipe is a great mix between a classic mimosa and a margarita.
This makes four servings.
Ingredients
2 cups of orange juice
1/2 cup of tequila
1/4 cup of lime juice
Lime wedge, for rimming glasses
Coarse salt, for rimming glasses
1 bottle Champagne or Prosecco
Orange and lime slices for serving
Directions:
In a pitcher, combine orange juice, tequila, and lime juice and stir to combine.
Rim glass rims with lime and dip in salt.
Pour in orange juice mixture and top off with champagne.
Add sliced oranges and limes to glasses and serve.
The Classic Champagne Cocktail
Recipe adapted from https://www.acouplecooks.com
This classic drink is festive and perfect for a celebration. The sugar cube added into it makes it extra bubbly.
Ingredients
For the drink:
1 sugar cube
5 dashes of angostura bitters
Squeezed lemon peel
1 glass of champagne (10 tablespoons)
For the garnish: Lemon twist
Instructions:
Add a sugar cube to the bottom of a champagne flute.
Add five dashes of bitters to the sugar cube.
Use a vegetable peeler to peel off a small strip of lemon skin. Squeeze the lemon skin into the flute to release the oils.
Fill the glass with champagne and serve immediately.
Garnish with a lemon twist if desired.