CBD oil is everywhere now. There are stores that exclusively sell CBD products. There are people who swear by it and its medicinal properties and even some use it on their pets. But what is it?
Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is derived from the flowers of marijuana and hemp plants and used as a natural remedy for many different ailments. It can be taken in many forms, most commonly ingested as a tincture or an oil mix, but it is also put into gel caps, gummies, edibles or lotions and salves.
Most CBD oil does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is a psychoactive compound that causes the high one would get from smoking or ingesting marijuana. CBD oil usually has less than 0.5 percent THC. CBD is federally legal in all states, but each state law is a little different. Most vary on how much THC is allowed and some have laws about how CBD is used. If you are unsure of the laws in your state, it is advised to do some research before purchasing.
As a natural remedy, cannabidiol has many different uses and may be used to alleviate or treat the following conditions or health issues:
Reduces anxiety or depression. CBD has been found to interact with and alter the serotonin levels in the body. Low levels of serotonin are known to have a role in depression and anxiety. Many antidepressants help raise serotonin levels but can have unpleasant side effects. CBD can be an alternative, more holistic option for some people.
Stimulates appetite: CBD has been known to help stimulate appetite, which is used often with cancer treatments.
Pain relief: CBD oil has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce pain.
Reduces acne. Sebum, an oil the skin makes naturally, can mix with dead skin cells and clog pores if the body produces too much. CBD oil can help the body reduce the amount of sebum it creates. And along with its anti-inflammatory properties, it can reduce acne in some people.
Treats neurological disorders such as epilepsy. Scientists have studied the use of CBD with epilepsy in children probably the most out of all the other uses and have found evidence that CBD oil can help reduce the amount of seizures or even stop seizures altogether.
Heart health benefits. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties CBD oil has can help reduce one’s risk for heart disease and reduce risk of stroke.
Helps treat diabetes. Not only can CBD play a role in maintaining healthy insulin and blood sugar levels, its anti-inflammatory qualities can also reduce one’s risk for diabetes.
When taking CBD oil, most people place the oil under the tongue to allow the body to absorb it. Some choose to just swallow it as is. It can also be mixed in tea, coffee, juice or smoothies. Salves or lotions can be rubbed on the body, which works well if there is pain from an injury or overuse that you’d like to directly apply it to. It can also be ingested by pill, gummies or other edibles.
Make sure to start at a low dose and slowly take more until you’ve reached a desired effect. CBD has been found to be non-addictive and it usually stays in the system for about three to five days.
Pets may also find some benefits from using CBD oil. Similar to humans, it can help treat pain and seizures, as well as anxiety. It is often used for dogs who may have anxiety while owners are gone, or it is given to them before events such as fireworks, to ease the anxiety of the loud noises. There are pet treats with CBD in them, and some people mix the oil in their pets’ favorite food.
Because CBD is unregulated, it is important to do your research on the products you are buying, and make sure to talk with your doctor (or vet) about using CBD oil.