Caught in a Pickle

My Gramma is one of those who comes from a nearly bygone era… she cans everything that comes out of Grampa’s quarter-acre garden (that he still maintains, even at 87 years old); she bakes almost daily; and she sews, quilts, knits and crochets all kinds of things to sell at craft fairs and as gifts for basically everyone in her life.
She also pickles vegetables. Before I ever realized that pickling is for more than just cucumbers and eggs, it, frankly, grossed me out a little. But during one of my regular (pre-pandemic) bi-weekly visits, Gramma and Grampa both set me straight as we enjoyed her locally famous apple pie.
Basically, pickling is the process of preserving and extending the shelf life of food “by either anaerobic fermentation in brine or immersion in vinegar.” Both methods affect the texture and flavor of the food, which can include not only vegetables and eggs, but also fruits, meats and fish.
According to epicurious.com, many fruits and vegetables work well for pickling, including asparagus, beets, bell peppers, blueberries, cauliflower, carrots, cherries, fennel, ginger, grapes, green beans, mushrooms, onions, parsnips, peaches, peppers, radishes, ramps, rhubarb, strawberries, squash, tomatoes, turnips and watermelon.
Kielbasa, bologna, sausage and ham are among meats that can be pickled and stored. Most all types of seafood can, too, according to Great British Chefs, specifically oily fish such as mackerel and herring.
There are tons of recipes out there for different brines and how to use them.
Pickled Peaches
tasteofhome.com/recipes/pickled-peaches
Ingredients
6 cinnamon sticks (3 inches each)
24 whole peppercorns
18 whole cloves
2 tsp thinly sliced fresh ginger root
12 medium peaches, peeled, pitted and quartered
3 cups sugar
1 cup white vinegar
1 cup water
Instructions
Divide cinnamon sticks, peppercorns, cloves and ginger slices among six hot pint jars; add peaches. In a large saucepan, bring sugar, vinegar and water to a boil. Carefully ladle hot liquid over the peaches, leaving a half-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Place jars into a canner with simmering water, ensuring they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil and process for 15 minutes. Remove jars and cool.
Pickled Pork
foodnetwork.com/recipes/alton-brown/pickled-pork-recipe-1943188
Ingredients
2 cups water
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup kosher salt
6 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
2 Tbsp sugar
2 Tbsp yellow mustard seed
2 Tbsp hot sauce
1 Tbsp celery seed
1 bay leaf
1/4 tsp whole black peppercorns
8 ounces ice
1 1/2 pounds fresh boneless pork butt, cut into 2-inch cubes
Instructions
Combine all of the ingredients except the ice and the pork in a 2-quart non-reactive saucepan. Set over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and maintain a simmer for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the ice and stir. Place the pork into a 1-gallon zip-top bag and add the cooled pickling liquid. Remove as much air as possible; seal the bag and place in the refrigerator for at least three days, turning the bag occasionally. Use within two weeks or remove the pork from the brine and freeze.