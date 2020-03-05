Care for Some Stigmata Maydis?

Growing up in the 70s, one of my favorite parts of the week was watching the Creature Double Feature on Saturday afternoons. It was on Boston’s channel 56 and I can still remember sitting on the braided rug in the living room, just a short distance away from the tv. You still had to change the channel by turning the knob right on the set, and I’d usually be munching on whatever potato chips were left over from our Friday night post-grocery shopping treats.
While I liked the Japanese Godzilla and Mothra-type films, I was even more enchanted by Frankenstein or any film depicting a mad scientist and his laboratory. There was just something about all of those tubes and wires and electrical impulses snapping and zapping that I found so cool. The laboratories were always in the basement of some old mausoleum-type home… with a long, steep staircase descending to it.
I think this all was the basis for why I still love old microscopes and any type of test tube, beaker or apothecary bottle. I buy bits of it whenever I come across it. Last year, I bought two large boxes of old apothecary bottles at an auction. They’re still sitting in those same boxes right where I first left them, so I thought I’d take a peek inside and try to figure out some of the various elixirs and old tablets they still contain. The top box seems to contain mostly brown apothecary bottles. Amber glass was used for when a bottle’s contents might be reactive to bright light.
Fluid extract corn silk, Stigmata Maydis: Per the paper label, the extract is made from fresh green corn silk and is “actively diuretic.” According to PubMed at ncbi.nlm.gov, corn silk is an important herb used primarily in Chinese and Native American medicine to treat many diseases, and in some traditional medicine in other countries such as Turkey, France and the U.S. itself. From what I could gather from the site, as well as from Henriette’s Herbal (henriettes-herb.com), it’s primarily used for urinary tract issues. Apparently, it can help one urinate easier and can also help with edema caused by a weak heart.
Potassium bromide: The bottle warns that taken on an empty stomach, potassium bromide can cause nausea and gastric oppression. Oh my. According to Wiki, potassium bromide was introduced around 1857 as one of the first effective treatments of epilepsy. At the time, epilepsy was thought to be caused by masturbation and the sedative effect pretty much stifled any sexual desire. Also used as a sedative to calm seizures and nervous disorders, it was widely used in hospitals throughout the latter half of the 19th century… eventually the word “bromide” became a slang term for one being sedate, dull and boring. Ok, then. This bottle still has over 100 tablets in it. I think I better take it to one of those drug-disposal sites, although I’d like to keep the bottle. Currently, potassium bromide is only used by veterinarians to treat epilepsy in dogs.
Sumac berries extract, Rhus Glabra N.F.: In bold lettering, this one says, “diuretic and refrigerant.” In a much lighter typeface, it also says “alcohol, 40 percent.” I’ve observed in many vintage apothecary bottles this high alcohol content and it certainly makes one wonder if perhaps the alcohol added was a good overall soothing agent – whether the particular main reported ingredient was or not, the effects of the alcohol might just convince people that that stuff darn sure worked. According to Wiki and a sub-site, Medicinal Plants of the Northeast at bio.brandeis.edu, this is another diuretic. Native Americans used these berries to prevent bed wetting. What? If it’s a diuretic, wouldn’t it have the opposite effect? Maybe given earlier in the day, by the time bedtime comes, a child’s bladder was empty? Interesting. I saw no mention of it as a refrigerant.
Gentian and iron extract: According to webmd.com, “Gentian is used for digestion problems such as loss of appetite, fullness, intestinal gas, diarrhea, gastritis, heartburn and vomiting. It is also used for fever, hysteria, diabetes and high blood pressure. Some people use gentian to prevent muscle spasms, treat parasitic worms, start menstrual periods and as a germ killer.” Now, I know gentian as an ornamental garden plant. I had a few of the “blue cross” variety in one of my perennial gardens but I almost think I’ve lost them all. A small-statured plant, it has the most vivid, true blue flowers I’ve seen in a garden.
Fir-wool oil, Pinus Sylvestris: The only clear bottle I snagged out of the box for this article, it’s the smallest, and is still corked and about two-thirds full. An essential oil is made from rendering Scotch pine needles and is used to soothe skin conditions, with its antiseptic and antimicrobial qualities. Without diving in too deep, another government website, ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, reported, “This needle extract was found to suppress the viability of several human cancer cell lines, showing some selectivity to estrogen receptor negative breast cancer cells…” I’m guessing this research took place long after this little bottle of fir-wool oil was created.
It’s fascinating to look at these old medications and wonder how well any of them worked. So many of them claim to cure such a broad variety of diseases. Back in the old days, it seems it was possible to buy an elixir that could clear up your acne, empty your bladder and calm your nerves. Just like Cher’s poppa in her single “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves,” he’d preach a little gospel and sell a couple of bottles of “doctor good.”