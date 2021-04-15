Cantaloupe Caprese Salad

If fall and winter are the seasons of slow-cooked soup and comfort foods, spring and summer are the seasons of salad. When summer brings its bounty of local produce and the height of tomato time at my CSA, we eat Caprese salad weekly at my house. We love a good cheese-forward recipe and there’s not much that beats a well-seasoned slice of fresh-from-the-vine tomato.
Caprese salad, or Insalata Caprese if we’re being authentic to its heritage, is said to have originated in 1920s Italy when a mason created the dish as a patriotic tribute in the colors of the nation’s flag. Caprese salad didn’t become popular until the 1950s when King Farouk requested that his chef bring him an afternoon snack. The chef produced a Caprese sandwich and from that point on the Caprese salad became traditional fare and a cultural icon of Capri.
Caprese salad traditionally consists of tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar, seasoned with salt and pepper. The true genius of this salad is in the ability of its combo of simple ingredients to zing the sweet, salty, and sour taste buds, and maybe even the bitter and umami buds.
When this recipe rolled across my newsfeed, I was instantly smitten. Cantaloupe instead of tomato? Yes, please! I imagined it to be an even sweeter contrast to the mozzarella than the original, and it did not disappoint -- and the prosciutto just knocks it out of the park. You could easily omit the prosciutto for a vegetarian salad, but it really does amp up the sweet-salty contrast as the dressing is also slightly sweetened by the honey.
The original recipe called for julienned mint leaves as well, which I omitted wanting to keep the purity of the basil herbaceousness, one of my faves. The dressing called for white balsamic vinegar, but I had difficulty finding that in the store so I subbed in white wine vinegar and it was still delicious -- I’m a go-with-the-flow kind of cook.
So until the tomatoes ripen, this is a definite keeper of a spring salad for the recipe box. Grab a cantaloupe and get to balling!
Ingredients:
1 cantaloupe, halved and seeded
1 8-ounce container mozzarella balls, pearl-size or halved if larger
8-10 slices prosciutto
1/4 cup basil leaves
1/4 cup mint leaves thinly sliced
3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. white balsamic or white wine vinegar
Salt and black pepper
Directions:
Scoop balls from cantaloupe halves using melon baller or metal measuring spoon. Shred prosciutto slices into bite-size pieces. Thinly slice (aka julienne) basil leaves. Add cantaloupe and prosciutto to large bowl with mozzarella balls and sprinkle with basil.
In small bowl, whisk together olive oil, honey, and vinegar and season with salt and black pepper, freshly ground if you have it. Drizzle dressing over salad and stir to coat. Season with more salt and pepper or basil if desired.