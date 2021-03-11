Camouflaged Art

We all know what camouflage looks like, but far fewer know the artist who created the concept, or that our own Monadnock region was the environment that inspired it.
Abbott Thayer (1849-1921), the guiding force of the Dublin Art Colony when he came to Dublin to live and work in 1888, is the subject of a presentation to be given by Dublin artist April Claggett on Zoom on March 11. The talk will be hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock.
Claggett, an artist herself and art historian who moved to Dublin in 1999, learned about Thayer and his work at a 2006 talk at the Dublin Public Library led by Richard S. Meryman Jr. — Meryman’s father was one of the nine artists in the Dublin colony that also included George de Forest Brush and Barry Faulkner; it was in existence for about 60 years.
Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony is a group with the mission to celebrate the past as well as the future of the work of the many artists who currently live and work in the shadow of Mount Monadnock — the group has hosted an annual artist studio tour for many years.
“I didn’t know Thayer as a painter,” Claggett said. “He’s not one you’d learn about in typical university courses of study.”
She realized upon listening to Meryman’s talk that Thayer’s life and work was a “gold mine” of information.
“He’s a fascinating figure,” she said. “People don’t know what a character he was.”
For that reason, she has received great reception from audiences at the number of talks she’s given on Thayer at national conferences.
“People don’t know about him and camouflage, even locally honestly a lot don’t know,” she said, “and they also don’t know he was a famous painter.”
The early work of Thayer, who was born in Boston and grew up in Keene, consisted mainly of commissioned portraits of wealthy patrons, and he was considered by many to be one of the great portrait painters of his day. In those days, his artistic mission was purity and truth, and he painted virginal girls with wings to show the beauty of angelic women. Many of these pieces, according to Claggett, are in the collection at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.
Also central to Thayer’s work was transcendentalism, which teaches God permeates nature. He settled in Dublin in part because of the wild nature of Mount Monadnock, which was the subject of many of his landscape paintings. A respected ornithologist, he immersed himself in nature, roaming the countryside or paddling his canoe on Dublin Lake. That Monadnock is protected today is largely his legacy.
Thayer argued that birds, mammals, insects and reptiles are concealed from prey and predators by eliminating all contrast with the background. His intense observation of Dublin’s woodlands and his revelations had far-reaching implications that landed on the desks of Winston Churchill, Theodore Roosevelt and Charles Darwin’s colleague, Alfred Russel Wallace.
The French read Thayer’s book on camouflage and adapted its principles to conceal trains, gun emplacements, vehicles and even horses. They named the technique camouflage, after a small exploding mine that threw up gas and smoke to conceal troop movements. The Germans studied his book to help them conceal battleships. So, Thayer is the father of the pattern that is now universal in military (and contemporary) clothing and other items.
Claggett’s presentation is a case study on the role of nature as a medium — and a case for Thayer’s visionary point of view.
“Recently there’s been some positioning of Thayer in art historical circles as sort of an anti-modernist because he had some peculiar views of feminism which was beginning to get a voice,” she said, referring to his early paintings of winged angelic women.
“He was painting during a time when more modernist art was really getting a stronghold,” she added. “I like to point out when we look at his landscapes of Monadnock, you see he was painting from observation. You see all the signs of modernist painting there in that work.”
Claggett’s presentation on Abbott Thayer is Thursday, March 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Closed captioning will be available. Register at harriscenter.org/events/abbott-thayers-monadnock.