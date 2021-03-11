Calling All Thrill Seekers

Are you looking for a fun, fast paced new adventure this season? Alpine Zipline Adventures just might be the place to try! Although it might be wintertime here in the Granite State, New Hampshire folks are well aware that there is still plenty to do outside this time of year. This Lincoln-based adventure park is open year-round, and chock full of experiences that will raise heartbeats and blow folks away with beautiful views and fast-paced rides.
Located in the picturesque White Mountains, Alpine Zipline opened up back in 2006. The scenic spot, located on Barron Mountain, is known for having some of the longest, highest and fastest zipline canopy tours in New England. They host a myriad of tours for all skill levels, all year. With 300 acres in Woodstock, N.H., there is something for everyone: from tree-top canopy tours and SkyRider tours to off-road adventure tours and the newly active Thrillsville Aerial Challenge Park.
Before taking the trek, make sure to show up equipped for the elements: winter temperatures call for clothing and coat layers as well proper head and hand coverings. Masks remain on throughout the tour, and guides ask riders to maintain social distance protocols throughout the process. Close-toed shoes are a requirement for any season, and riders should be aware that parts of the tour require being in good enough physical condition for light hiking and jumping. Make sure phones and cameras are secure for the ride; guides can provide GoPros for the adventure.
For those who have never ziplined before, Alpine Zipline tour guides recommend the Tree Top Canopy tour. This easy-paced, scenic tour lasts about two hours, with the zips and obstacles getting progressively more exciting with every ride. This option is great for families and beginners alike. Riders get a chance to wade through some of the Granite State’s best tree canopies.
For those who are more familiar with ziplining and love a good thrill, the SkyRider tour is a perfect fit. The 60-foot descent begins up in the Treewalk Village, with brilliant views of the charming western Whites. Those who may be tentative about heights, beware: the beginning of the tour requires the zipliner to climb up several steep ladders to the top of the trees. The rest of the tour descends into the forest, so the worst of the heights only occur during the beginning of the tour.
The SkyRider tour offers dual ziplines, so adrenaline junkies can race their friends through one of the whopping five different ziplines throughout the course. While the Tree Top tour zips the rider through the forest, the SkyRider zips over the treetops, providing some absolutely insane views along the way.
The Thrillsville Aerial Challenge Park, on the other hand, is more of a self-guided tour. Located at their main facility on Main Street in downtown Lincoln, adventurers get to scale bridges, cargo nets, rope ladders, a treehouse and more. Participants are taught how to “clip” and “un-clip” the smart belay system during a short training session. After that, the course is relatively self-guided.
Meanwhile, the Off-Road Adventure tour provides a whole different experience for thrill seekers. Buckle up and hold on as the license plates dictate, because this off-road trek is like no other. The six-wheel, military-grade off-road vehicles (called Pinzgauers) scale Barron Mountain in what the guides call “a low-speed roller coaster ride.” Each season brings a different landscape to the tour — summer is great with an open-convertible top, foliage dominates the tour in autumn, spring is mud season, and winter puts these Swiss transport vehicles to the ultimate test with some spectacular snowy views to match. This safe and unique tour lasts anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half.
Zipline riders get to experience the power of the Pinzgauers regardless of whether or not they participate in an Off-Road tour; these beastly machines transport groups to the top of the mountain where the Tree Top Canopy and SkyRider tours begin. The ride alone will definitely get anyone’s adrenaline pumping!
Outdoor adventures in the winter tend to get overlooked because of the cold. Between the extremely friendly and knowledgeable staff, the exciting, action-packed rides and the incredible views along the way, Alpine Zipline Adventures can warm just about anybody up on a chilly winter afternoon.