Bz Bzz Bzz

Issues such as climate change, habitat loss and overuse of pesticides continue to put plant pollinator populations (namely bees) at serious risk. This impacts not only the health of the environment but the vigor of the economy too.
“Pollinators touch our lives in numerous ways each day, including being responsible for approximately one-third of the food and drink we consume,” according to Bee City USA. “The value of crop pollination has been estimated between $18 [billion] and $27 billion annually in the U.S.”
An initiative of the Xerces Society (a non-profit environmental organization that focuses on the conservation of invertebrates that are essential to biological diversity and ecosystem health), Bee City USA provides a framework for communities to come together to conserve native pollinators by providing them with healthy, pesticide-free habitats rich in a variety of native plants and nest sites. This initiative is making its way to Keene, thanks to a push spearheaded by John Therriault, president of the Monadnock Beekeepers’ Association.
“Bee City is about mindfulness,” Therriault said. “If we think about pollinators when we take actions outside our homes and in our public lands and reduce the use of pesticides, fungicides and herbicides, we will gradually improve the health of our city. Little changes can really add up.”
The Keene Conservation Commission and City Council are now on-board with the community’s designation as a Bee City USA, committing to moving toward creation and expansion of pollinator-friendly habitats. The initiative is in its early stages locally, following an application process, but once fully enrolled, the Conservation Commission will be able to coordinate activities for the city with support from the Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments.
According to Therriault, the Bee City USA designation brings with it three obligations: create habitats that help pollinators (native bees, honeybees, butterflies, hummingbirds, etc.), hold educational events (particularly during National Bee Week in June), and reduce the use of pesticides that harm pollinators.
“Personally, I would be very happy if any activity that disturbed public grounds were replanted in native wildflowers and flowering ground covers,” he said. “We did talk about having an event this spring to address a specific invasive species and this would be a great time to scatter native wildflower seeds into the disturbed soil.”
While all local Bee City-related initiatives are still in the planning stages and require further discussion before any decisions will be made, Therriault hopes to get things moving by late-spring. This would include determining where pollinator habitats could be created.
“As an example of a potential location, the Parks Department has mentioned that the Monadnock View Cemetery has a large grass field bordering Park Avenue,” he said. “Parts of this field could be prepared this summer for wildflower introduction in the fall.”
Pending local pandemic-associated restrictions, a public event in which residents prepare a space in the community for wildflower planting, following an inventory of the native pollinators observed, is possible.
“We could then hold the same event the next year and see if the number and variety of pollinators in that area had increased year over year,” Therriault said. “If COVID restrictions prohibit this, then we could ask the public to go to their back yards and inventory pollinators they see and plant one patch of pollinator-friendly forage, taking pictures of the patch. If we could get just 100 households to add 10 square feet of pollinator forage, then we would have added 1,000 square feet of pollinator food.”
State Rep. Sparky Von Plinsky, chairman of the Keene Conservation Commission, fully supports the program and is excited to see how its implementation will benefit Keene and the surrounding region.
“I hope that pollinator-friendly, native plantings can become the norm in both public and private areas and I think that Bee City can help make that happen,” he said. “My hope is that by earning the Bee City designation, we will make sure that development decisions will be far more likely to take into account elements of our ecosystem without opposable thumbs.”
The Bee City USA designation application currently only covers Keene, but Therriault is hopeful other communities in the region will follow suit.
“If the spirit of Bee City is adopted by surrounding towns, then there could be a beneficial impact to the populations of pollinator species in the area,” he said. “Ultimately improving the number of pollinator species that thrive in our city will improve our quality of life.”
For more information, visit beecityusa.org.