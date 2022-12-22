Without a doubt, New England is home to all manner of folks, each with their own philosophies, ideas, and unique traits and talents. It’s also home to dozens of craftsmen and artists, who painstakingly work through decades of their lives to become masters in a trade that they love. One such Master Crafter is Peter Maynard of South Acworth, New Hampshire, who has spent the past 40 years building his Woodworking and Furniture business from the ground up.

A native of the north, Maynard was pulling screws off door hinges by the time he could walk and finding himself in awe of furniture finishings. “Even as young as eight years old, I was fascinated by a certain style of furniture that had exposed joints, wedges, pegs, etc.,” Maynard says. It wasn’t until he turned sixteen that he began to learn and understand the true art of wood and furniture craft.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.