Without a doubt, New England is home to all manner of folks, each with their own philosophies, ideas, and unique traits and talents. It’s also home to dozens of craftsmen and artists, who painstakingly work through decades of their lives to become masters in a trade that they love. One such Master Crafter is Peter Maynard of South Acworth, New Hampshire, who has spent the past 40 years building his Woodworking and Furniture business from the ground up.
A native of the north, Maynard was pulling screws off door hinges by the time he could walk and finding himself in awe of furniture finishings. “Even as young as eight years old, I was fascinated by a certain style of furniture that had exposed joints, wedges, pegs, etc.,” Maynard says. It wasn’t until he turned sixteen that he began to learn and understand the true art of wood and furniture craft.
Soon after, Maynard was bugging a local furniture family, the George Whitmore Furniture Company in Middletown, CT, to take him on as an apprentice. Which they did, after making him sweep the floors until he became a legal adult on his eighteenth birthday. He then spent the next several years learning the skills, tips, and tricks required to branch out on his own.
Once the apprenticeship was completed, Maynard moved to the upper Connecticut River Valley area in New Hampshire and formed his current shop/business, Cold River Furniture alongside his wife and business front-runner, Marcie Maynard (who is also an exceptional artist).
Since then, Maynard’s work has been featured in New England staples like Chronicle, New York Times, and Boston Globe. Has also been shown in other, more niche publications, like Architectural Digest, American Bungalow, and Interior Design. And he has been commissioned to craft pieces for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
When asked about a specific tool or method that he enjoys using over others, he explained “I tend to use 19th-century methods of furniture making with a good amount of handwork. My only special tools are actually old water-powered machines and hand tools,” which as stated on the Cold River Website, were found in abundance throughout New England mill towns, at the start of the business. He went on to say that they would shake the building when turned on and thus he decided to move away from them and build a new shop attached to his home.
With a 40-year tenure, Peter Maynard is without a doubt going to join the long line of historical craftsmen here in New England, so what sort of advice does he have to give fresh young hands that are looking to get into wood crafting? Maynard says “Just do it. Every woodworker has to teach themselves until the last analysis, meaning you just have to do it until you figure it out. There is no real preparation.” Which is probably the most New Englander way to learn.
Cold River Furniture is located at 21 Beryl Mountain Road in South Acworth, NH 03607. They can be contacted to purchase furniture or have something custom made by visiting their website coldriverfurniture.com or calling (603) 835-2969.
