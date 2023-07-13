The summer heat is in full swing and what better way is there to cool off than to find a fun and interactive community event where the main theme is water?
The Jaffrey Public Library is hosting their annual Water Fun Day on Thursday, July 20 at 2 p.m. on the library lawn. The public is invited to join in on the fun and cool off with friends and family.
Every year for as long as anyone remembers, the library partners with the Jaffrey Fire Department to create this summer event that makes memories for a lifetime with children who are able to participate.
Get a chance to meet the local fire crew while playing games — all with the theme of water and getting wet. Get sprayed with a hose by a firefighter and play in water being shot out of the Jaffrey Fire Department tanker. Do you think you could hold a fire hose while it sprays water? Why not give it a try? In previous events there have been relay races and more — see what the fire department has planned for this year!
“This is truly one of the town’s favorite events. In Jaffrey, we love the different town departments to partner together. The police have joined us for forensic science programs and book clubs, for example, and the fire department has participated in multiple events here, such as Touch-a-Trucks, and of course, everyone’s favorite on a hot, summer day, Water Fun Day,” said Julie Perrin, director of the Jaffrey Public Library.
Make sure you bring plenty of sunscreen and a towel to dry off. Don’t wear any shoes you don’t want to get wet — shoes are required for entry into the library during or after the event.
The library also requires that there be caregiver supervision for all ages during the event.
This is a shine only event. In case of rain, or if the fire department is called out for an emergency, the library will try to reschedule the event for another day.
Jaffrey Public Library has a summer packed full of other learning programs for the summer. So, if you’re not able to attend this event, there is sure to be something else for the family to enjoy. For a detailed list of events check out their event keeper calendar on their website at www.jaffreypubliclibrary.com.
Jaffrey Public Library is located at 38 Main St., Jaffrey. For more information on the event or other events that the library has planned, call or email library director, Julie Perrin: (603) 532-7301; jperrin@jaffreypubliclibrary.org.
