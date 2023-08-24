Two new art exhibits will be available for viewing this month through October at Canal Street Art Gallery in Bellows Falls. The exhibits opened Aug. 18 during the gallery’s monthly 3rd Friday Gallery Night, which is free and open to the public.

Artist Kim Grall’s exhibit is called “One Artist Bound to Earth,” and artist Kathleen Zimmerman’s “Solo Spotlight” will be on view through Oct. 14.

