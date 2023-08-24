Two new art exhibits will be available for viewing this month through October at Canal Street Art Gallery in Bellows Falls. The exhibits opened Aug. 18 during the gallery’s monthly 3rd Friday Gallery Night, which is free and open to the public.
Artist Kim Grall’s exhibit is called “One Artist Bound to Earth,” and artist Kathleen Zimmerman’s “Solo Spotlight” will be on view through Oct. 14.
Kim Grall’s first solo exhibition at Canal Street Art Gallery, titled “One Artist Bound to Earth,” features artwork created in both two- and three-dimensional mixed-media encaustics with foraged and harvested materials.
Gourds are Grall’s primary form, and the artist recently began to explore encaustic with mixed-media on wood panels in wall hangings, using techniques like pyrography, painting, collage, and cordage making, with the natural materials of vines, leaves, and seed pods.
Grall utilizes her materials and her knowledge of Native American materials and techniques to present utilitarian objects, sacred objects, mixed media sculpture, and fine art.
“I’ve always worked with mixed media, whether on paper or gourds, and now with encaustics on wood panels,” Grall said of her work. “Color, texture and natural images inspire me. When I begin a piece, I have a general idea of the subject matter and direction but am always led on by what is happening as materials get layered and accidents happen.
“People often ask me why I do what I do and the best answer I can come up with is: ‘Why do you breathe?’”
Grall said that she has consciously moved towards working as much as possible with materials that are natural, as well as to making her own encaustic medium with beeswax and damar resin and cordage from plant materials that she forages and harvests. She also grows the gourds, collects and grows plants for seed pods, and forages for the vines she uses.
Encaustic is a medium made from beeswax and damar resin that dates back as a painting technique to the 1st century A.D. and to the Greeks who painted in Egypt. The medium has been revived in the 20th century and artists have evolved and developed the material into their visions.
Similarly, the gourd has been longtime cultivated in the Americas, Asia, and Africa and has been used for both utilitarian and artistic purposes.
“Gourds, encaustic, and silkscreen all have long and fascinating histories tied to human civilization worldwide and have made it through history to modern use by artists,” said Michael C. Noyes, one of the Canal Street Art Gallery’s co-founders.
Canal Street Art Gallery was founded in 2017 by artists Garrison Buxton, Emmett S. Dunbar, and Noyes, to fulfill the need for a stand-alone gallery in Rockingham, Vt. The gallery is on the Exner Block in the Bellows Falls Downtown National Historic District, which offers 10 artist spaces and six retail spaces, as well as housing R.A.M.P. (Rockingham Arts & Museum Project) and Project Space 9, R.A.M.P.’s nonprofit exhibition space.
The second artist exhibiting currently is Kathleen Zimmerman, who is showing new serigraph prints on paper in her “Solo Spotlight” show. Zimmerman works in series and pairs to create mythical and surreal characters.
Using harmonious shapes and lines in the figures, her titles include “Cosmic Series,” “Global Series,” and “Dance Series.” Currently Zimmerman’s work specializes in printmaking techniques called serigraph, or silkscreen. This is a stenciling type of printmaking. She also incorporates intaglio, or metal plate printmaking techniques.
All the artwork in this Zimmerman’s exhibition, titled “Look to Nature | Up Close and Personal,” takes a close look at the living creatures on our planet. Serigraphy, also known as silk screen printing, has a very old history with origins that trace back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) in China.
“My art is the way I explore ideas concerning both day-to-day life as well as more profound ideas surrounding relationships, the environment and culture,” Zimmerman said. “It is a meditative practice of sorts that helps me stop and think about life.”
Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal St. in downtown Bellows Falls and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Kim Grall’s “One Artist Bound to Earth” show, or Kathleen Zimmerman’s “Solo Spotlight” show, or Canal Street Art Gallery in general, visit canalstreetartgallery.com or contact 802-289-0104 or artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.
