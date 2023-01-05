A longtime wintertime favorite of both young and old alike, jigsaw puzzles experienced a comeback during the homebound days of the pandemic. Sales exploded as retailers struggled to keep them in stock.

According to an article in the Wall Street Journal, puzzle sales for Ravensburger North America, a leading puzzle retailer, jumped a whopping 70 percent in 2020 over the previous year, and 370 percent in the last two weeks of March during initial lockdown over the previous March.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.