A longtime wintertime favorite of both young and old alike, jigsaw puzzles experienced a comeback during the homebound days of the pandemic. Sales exploded as retailers struggled to keep them in stock.
According to an article in the Wall Street Journal, puzzle sales for Ravensburger North America, a leading puzzle retailer, jumped a whopping 70 percent in 2020 over the previous year, and 370 percent in the last two weeks of March during initial lockdown over the previous March.
Puzzles were an activity that families could enjoy together as a fun means to pass the time indoors, or singles could use to distract their minds and occupy their hands in an effort to relieve ongoing stress.
Will the puzzle phenomenon continue? Hard to say, but many have been bitten by the puzzle bug and there are numerous positive effects to the puzzle pastime.
While for children, puzzles are used by experts to measure developmental milestones, for adults the benefits are also immense. One of the primary benefits being that puzzles give everyone a break from their time on devices and screens.
Studies have shown that jigsaw puzzles can help improve visual-spatial reasoning, short-term memory, and problem-solving skills. They may also slow cognitive decline and reduce the risks of dementia, as well as improve one’s mental well-being by providing a coping skill for stress and mild anxiety, according to other studies.
What’s new and hot in jigsaw puzzles for 2023? Studyfinds.org compiled a list of the top 5 recommended puzzles for adults based on expert websites and here are their findings for best new puzzles:
From impossible clear puzzles to gradients and double-sided puzzles, these picks are sure to keep your mind occupied and your life device-free for hours.
For others, though, puzzles are best completed on devices. We can’t rightly discuss the phenomenon of pandemic pastimes without mentioning another brain-teasing puzzle that took the world by storm. Perhaps you’ve heard of a little thing called Wordle?
Wordle is an online word game that was created by Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer. While initially created for his own family, Wordle was made public in fall of 2021 and became popular on Twitter. It was then purchased by The New York Times Company in January 2022.
In Wordle, players are given six attempts to guess a five-letter word and feedback is given for each guess in the form of colored tiles that indicate there is a letter or position match. There is one daily solution for all players and the goal is to guess the word as quickly as possible to score the most points.
Multiple variations and spinoffs of Wordle have since evolved, such as Heardle for guessing songs, Flagle for guessing countries, and Dordle, the double version of Wordle. The ripple effect of his cultural powerhouse is sure to continue into the future.
As with jigsaw puzzles, brain teasers such as Wordle can also benefit our cognitive health and slow decline, say the experts. Wordle can exercise our visual memory and attention abilities.
Ongoing engagement in Wordle can also hold benefits that include activated dopamine, increased problem-solving ability, and positive social interactions among players.
While online puzzles may be the wave of the future, they don’t free us from the attachment we have to our devices. Online crossword puzzles, sudoku, and others are convenient in app form, but take away the benefit of screen-free time.
Our human desires to solve a challenge and come out on top are here to stay and will last far beyond the pandemic. The good news is that puzzles, it seems, are much more than tabletop clutter or nighttime decompression rituals. Puzzles are good brain food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.