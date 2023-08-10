The North Woods by Daniel Mason

Compared to both ‘The Overstory’ by Richard Powers, (one of the most acclaimed books of the last five years) ‘Hamnet’ by Maggie O’Farrell, and ‘Horse’ by Geraldine Brooks, Daniel Mason’s ‘The North Woods’ is certainly under pressure to be both substantive and profound. Likewise, it certainly puts pressure on the booksellers of your local indie bookstore to be able to provide a succinct description of a book that is anything but. Running the length of roughly 370 pages, ‘The North Woods’ is a sprawling epic spanning from pre-colonial times to the modern day, covering hundreds of years and nearly as many characters. I will not beat around the bush: if in the coming weeks or months, a reader comes to our stores and asks the wonderfully open-ended question of “What do you recommend?” I will eagerly plant this book in their waiting hands, say “I recommend this, and refuse to give any more away” wish them a good day, and with confident assuredness, know that my job as a bookseller has been fulfilled in its purest form: someone is about to experience something wonderfully unexpected and stupendously enjoyable.

Mason’s main and only constant character throughout the work is one without dialogue: the earth itself. Specifically, a particular piece of land, located somewhere in western New England. A township in Massachusetts (though it could as easily be Brattleboro, Vermont, as it could be Greenfield, New Hampshire) sets the stage upon which Mason’s varied and enticing characters dance through their lives.


