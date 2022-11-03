The Monadnock Food Co-op’s Book Club

The Monadnock Co-op’s book club has been meeting for almost a year now. The club convenes on the first Monday, most months, in the cafe space at the co-op and reads culturally relevant fiction and non-fiction that is selected by the book club members. All are welcome to attend.
This Monday, November 7, from 6 - 7:30 PM, the club will be discussing Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent by Pulitzer Prize winning author and journalist, Isabel Wilkerson. Caste explores how everyday experience in the United States is shaped by a hidden hierarchy of rank, beyond race and class. Through research and narrative, Wilkerson explores the tools of this social separation including divine will, bloodlines and stigma. After proving the existence of these costly divisions, she writes about alternative ways forward.
The club, which had been reading fiction titles for the past few months, had been looking forward to reading Caste for a while. One participant, who always comes with her book suggestions in hand, had been unearthing the tomb onto her lap for months, thrusting it forward for consideration. Ultimately, the group needed little convincing that Wilkerson’s work would add another dimension to the conversations they had been already having about race and class. Although not officially an anti-racism book club, the books the group has chosen to tell are important non-white stories. The inaugural book read was When They Call you a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir, by Asha Bandele and Patrisse Cullors.
Megan Lagaso Hercher, Events and Education Coordinator at the Monadnock Food Co-op, was the creator of the club and still attends every meeting. She makes sure that there is a list of thought-provoking questions and that participants have a snack to fuel them through any difficult discussions.
“[When They Call you a Terrorist] was a difficult title for the group,” said Hercher, “but it was a good precedent for what we were willing to read and to discuss.” Other titles have included The Vanishing Half, by Brit Brennett, The Night of the Living Rez, by Morgan Talty, and Crying in H. Mart by Michelle Zauner. Once seated in this comfortable community space, the club invites the challenging literary material to unseat their understanding of race and privilege.
“I think some of the titles force us all to think about our own places in society and to think about others that we don’t normally have to think about in our day to day lives because of our privilege. In that regard, it can be challenging,” said Hercher.
Monday is around the corner, and Hercher wants people to know that it’s okay not to have read the whole book. This goes for Caste, as well as any of the assigned books. While that isn’t something you would have likely heard your high school English teacher say, there is no consequence for coming just to listen. The group begins with first impressions and then is guided by a handful of questions. While the conversations are rooted to the text, the group never gets around to dismantling the whole book. An hour and a half just isn’t enough time. “We often just graze the surface of what could be discussed,” said Hercher.
Hercher is also the architect behind the comprehensive and forward-thinking group agreements that include the willingness to “sit with discomfort” and the aim to “examine the harm or danger of a single story.” Hercher said that these agreements were sourced and inspired from a number of people and organizations, including the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Coalition. In the beginning, these agreements were read aloud at the start of each meeting, a practice that now they don’t attend to as diligently. Perhaps because the agreements have either done their job or largely been unnecessary. Hercher has yet to need to explain the importance of the group agreements or defend the content of the book club.
“It has been an incredibly welcoming community,” said Hercher. “People are willing to charge forward even if the content is quite heavy, especially the core group.”
Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged. Sometimes the public meeting space encourages people to peek over and listen, but Hercher likes to provide a treat or a drink courtesy of the co-op and carve out enough space for the group to meet comfortably. For a time, this was online, then the outside patio tables, and now as winter approaches, inside the cafe. Registration can be made by going to monadnockfood.coop/events or by phone.
“We want to create a welcoming space for our community to have these thoughtful events. Any of our events, including the book club, are open and free to the public. You don’t have to be a member,” reminded Hercher.
The book club will be taking December off to afford more time to dive into their next read: The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Of the 800-page fictional odyssey of a black girl’s coming of age in the South, NYT book reviewer, Veronica Chamber writes, “‘Love Songs’ is so satisfying because it generously feeds a hunger that you might not have even realized you had.” Which is precisely the goal of this club: to find the unrealized spaces of hunger and understanding, some of which you might not have even known were missing. Come find out what you might be missing, when the co-op book club convenes again in the new year, on Monday January 9, at 6:00 pm
