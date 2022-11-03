The Monadnock Food Co-op’s Book Club
The Monadnock Co-op’s book club has been meeting for almost a year now. The club convenes on the first Monday, most months, in the cafe space at the co-op and reads culturally relevant fiction and non-fiction that is selected by the book club members. All are welcome to attend.

This Monday, November 7, from 6 - 7:30 PM, the club will be discussing Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent by Pulitzer Prize winning author and journalist, Isabel Wilkerson. Caste explores how everyday experience in the United States is shaped by a hidden hierarchy of rank, beyond race and class. Through research and narrative, Wilkerson explores the tools of this social separation including divine will, bloodlines and stigma. After proving the existence of these costly divisions, she writes about alternative ways forward.

