The House that Sugar Built
Sarah Sherman

A holiday tradition that has stood the test of time, it’s believed that the building and decorating of gingerbread houses began and was made popular in Germany in the early 1800s.

A gingerbread house is mentioned in the German “Hansel and Gretel” fairy tale, first published in 1812, in which the Brothers Grimm wrote, “When they came nearer, they saw that the house was built of bread, and roofed with cakes, and the window was of transparent sugar.” This idea of a house built from sweet foods inspired the use of lebkuchen, or spiced honey biscuits, by German bakers to create small edible houses.

