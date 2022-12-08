The House that Sugar Built

A holiday tradition that has stood the test of time, it’s believed that the building and decorating of gingerbread houses began and was made popular in Germany in the early 1800s.
A gingerbread house is mentioned in the German “Hansel and Gretel” fairy tale, first published in 1812, in which the Brothers Grimm wrote, “When they came nearer, they saw that the house was built of bread, and roofed with cakes, and the window was of transparent sugar.” This idea of a house built from sweet foods inspired the use of lebkuchen, or spiced honey biscuits, by German bakers to create small edible houses.
Although the ginger root was first cultivated in China about 5,000 years ago and used as a medicinal treatment, the exact origins of gingerbread do not seem to be entirely known. Some food historians have dated the first recipe for gingerbread back to 2400 BC in Greece, while others have marked its beginnings at 992 AD with it first being taught to Christian bakers by an Armenian monk, Gregory of Nicopolis.
Originally, the term gingerbread simply meant “preserved ginger” in medieval England and did not become a reference to dessert until much later in the 15th century. While a gingerbread guild in Germany is referenced around that same time, it is also believed that Swedish nuns were simultaneously baking gingerbread as a means to treat the pains of indigestion.
The appearance of gingerbread men and women can be traced to the court of Queen Elizabeth I, whose kitchen staff baked them to resemble the queen’s important guests. Shakespeare referred to gingerbread in “Love’s Labour’s Lost” in 1598, writing, “And I had but one penny in the world, thou should’st have it to buy gingerbread.”
Its popularity having only increased in Europe in the centuries since then, the building of gingerbread houses has also grown into a special holiday tradition of families across the United States. In addition, it has become a hobby for many bakers across the country, with both beauty and competition taking center stage.
In 2013, the record for the world’s largest gingerbread house, previously set and held in 2006 by the Mall of America, was broken. The new record is held by the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan, Texas, which built a gingerbread house spanning about 40,000 cubic feet.
It required a building permit and was constructed from 4,000 gingerbread bricks made from 1,800 pounds of butter and 1,080 ounces of ground ginger. According to Guinness World Records, the home was large enough for a family of five and ticket sales were used to raise funds for a new trauma center at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital.
In New Hampshire and Vermont, the tradition of building and admiring handcrafted gingerbread houses is also alive and well. The Portsmouth Historical Society is currently holding its 32nd annual Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibition through Dec. 22, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at its Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center.
This year’s theme is favorite fictional places and characters, and the exhibition features beloved storybook favorites. Ribbons are awarded by a panel of community judges in multiple categories and many houses are also raffled off to ticket buyers. (portsmouthhistory.org/exhibitions/gingerbread2022)
A brand-new gingerbread-themed event will also happen the first two weekends in December when 25 members of the NH Home Builders Association will build and display their best gingerbread houses at their headquarters, 119 Airport Road in Concord. Tickets for the association’s first-ever NH Gingerbread House Festival are $5 per person.
Every ticket doubles as both a vote for your favorite build, and a raffle ticket for a chance to win the gingerbread house of your vote. Additional raffle tickets are also available, and children can design and build their own cardboard gingerbread houses at the event. (nhgingerbread.com)
A Gingerbread House Extravaganza is held every December at the Grafton Public Library in Grafton, Vt., during the town’s community-wide Christmas in Grafton celebrations. This year’s extravaganza took place on Dec. 3 and included both expert and beginner gingerbread house builders who also are given the option to donate their houses for a silent auction to benefit the library. (graftonpubliclibrary.org)
To get started building your gingerbread houses, check out Pinterest or other crafting websites for inspiration and ideas, as well as gingerbread recipes. For a quick and fun holiday activity, pick up a gingerbread house kit at your local craft, department, or grocery store, like the ones pictured here that are available at the Aldi chain of grocery stores.
