Decoupage is a great project for all ages and there are so many different ways to do it, you may find you have all the essentials on hand already. If you would like to give new life to a boring old piece of furniture or a household object, decoupage could be a great hobby to pick up.
Decoupage, which means “cutting out,” in French, is an art form that involves cutting or ripping paper and gluing the pieces onto a wood, metal or glass surface.
The practice of decoupage is thought to originate from East Siberian tomb art. From there, decoupage continued into China and by the twelfth century it was used to decorate lanterns and other objects in many other countries.
Below is a list of materials you will need, along with plenty of ideas on what medium to use, as well as some ideas for objects to decorate.
Material to decorate an object: Paper, fabric, tissue paper, magazines or books, newspaper, wrapping paper, fabric scraps, greeting cards or even paper napkins.
Decoupage glue: There are a few glues specifically made for decoupage, such as Mod Podge, which comes in glossy, satin or matte finishes. You can also make your own decoupage glue by mixing equal parts of Elmer’s glue and water.
An object to decoupage: A mirror, a box, anything wooden, glass jars or bottles, plates or trays, a lampshade, a hardcover of a notebook, plant pots, etc. The options are endless.
A small bowl or dish: This is useful to put the decoupage glue in.
Scissors: These are for cutting out paper, but you can choose to rip or tear the paper to have more rough edges.
Paintbrush: Use either a bristle paint brush or a sponge brush. Just be advised, when using a sponge brush, it will absorb quite a bit of the decoupage glue.
When beginning a decoupage project you will want to make sure you have paper or a covering on your surface if you don’t want any glue getting anywhere.
Prep your object. You can wipe it down or lightly sand your object to get it ready for glue.
Tear or cut your material to fit the surface of your object. Don’t be afraid to get creative. You can overlap pieces, create a collage type design, or keep it simple.
Pour your glue into a small dish and use it to glue your material onto your object. You can either apply the glue to the paper or other material you have chosen, or apply the glue directly onto the object and then place the pieces of paper onto the object.
Once you have your object completely covered, let it dry. If you would like to protect the outside of the object from peeling, or you would like to give it a nice even finish, you can then apply another full layer of the decoupage glue to the entire surface.
If you chose an object that may get quite a bit of wear and tear, once completely dry you could choose to spray it with some type of varnish to make your artwork last longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.