The Game of Clue: Take Two
Hasbro

From ‘80s films and TV shows to fabulous retro fashion, these days just about everything is getting a reboot. So, why not classic board games, too?

Game-making giant Hasbro has relaunched one of its cult-classic games, the murder-mystery-solving whodunit Clue, for 2023. In the reboot, Hasbro maintains core elements of the game remain unaltered in that players are still challenged to solve a murder through the use of clues, but other aspects have been given a facelift, such as a more diverse cast of characters with new backstories and motives.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.