The Game of Clue: Take Two

From ‘80s films and TV shows to fabulous retro fashion, these days just about everything is getting a reboot. So, why not classic board games, too?
Game-making giant Hasbro has relaunched one of its cult-classic games, the murder-mystery-solving whodunit Clue, for 2023. In the reboot, Hasbro maintains core elements of the game remain unaltered in that players are still challenged to solve a murder through the use of clues, but other aspects have been given a facelift, such as a more diverse cast of characters with new backstories and motives.
First, a little history on the original game. Created in the UK as Cluedo, called Clue in the United States, the game was the brainchild of a Brit named Anthony Pratt in 1947. Pratt was a musician and he came up with the game during the blackouts of the London Blitz with his wife, Elva Pratt.
In the crime-solving board game, players are guests at a large mansion who all become witnesses -- and suspects -- in the murder of another character. The mystery is solved through gameplay and the use of clues and the game takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.
The refreshed and modern cast of characters includes Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, Mayor Green, Chef White, Solicitor Peacock, and Professor Plum. In the updated version, each character now has a motive to kill Boddy Black, the owner of the mansion.
Players can also now use special Clue cards that offer an advantage, like forcing the guiltiest-looking player to reveal a card from their hand. There are also revamped tokens to symbolize each character with their updated personality, a larger game board, and redesigned murder weapons with a new golden coating.
In efforts to promote the Clue reboot, Hasbro released the following statement:
“For years, the inspired mysteries of Clue have excited fans across the globe through countless game night interrogations, cult classic entertainment offerings, and iconic pop culture fandom moments, and today we have a game that more accurately reflects the diversity of its players,” said Adam Biehl, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hasbro Gaming. “This next chapter of Clue invites even more gameplay immersion as players see themselves in a sophisticated fictional murder mystery and crime-solving experience.”
Predictably, the internet blew up a little bit and started to note the diverse hotness of the new characters, noting in particular the sexy character Chef White, a twist on a previous character named Mrs. White, who was an older maid/housekeeper. Chef White is now young and slender with an undercut hairstyle, tattoos, and punk boots.
Miss Scarlett and Colonel Mustard have been imagined by some internet audiences as a swinging couple and have called Colonel Mustard a “hot Grandpa.” Many websites have also pointed to the updated game as an attempt by Hasbro to represent and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.
When contacted for his perspective on the updated game, Steven Levy, owner of Toy City in Keene, said he hasn’t seen interest locally in the new Clue game, or in any of the collaborations and themed versions that Clue has released over the years. In fact, he said he only carries the classic version because that’s the one he sees most requested by Toy City customers.
While its longevity and worldwide popularity moving forward remain to be seen, here’s another related reboot for you: Back in 1985, a “Clue” film starring Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, and Madeline Kahn was released to great fanfare as the board game characters were brought to life.
Coincidentally, a new Clue film starring Ryan Reynolds has been in the works for years now with a new writer and director team recently announced in the summer of 2022. And while Hasbro has maintained that the re-release of the game was unrelated to the pending film, isn’t the timing about as suspect as Miss Scarlett in the parlor with a candlestick?
