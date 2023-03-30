A commemorative exhibition to feature the artwork of Numael and Shirley Pulido, titled ‘Life in Art’, will open March 25 at the Hancock Town Library. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 2-4 p.m. The exhibit will run through May 3.
Both artists, though from diverse backgrounds and art training, painted in the style of classical realism, inspired by the work of European ‘Old Masters’. Numael shared this perspective: “I think everybody in most of the arts, if not all of the arts, … wants to have a reference to the past … we all want to be in touch with the great periods of art when there were people who produced great works of art that have endured.”
The talented couple lived almost 50 years in a small house in Hancock, and painted, as Shirley once described “… in complete obscurity.” They also taught lessons and conducted workshops in the studio behind their house. The skilled teachers built a following of dedicated students who were with them for a long time, and they introduced many now-recognized professional artists to the principles of classical painting.
Numael came to the United States from Bogota, Columbia as a teen, following his close friend who had moved to the US to stay with an aunt. From a young age, it was his dream to study art in the US. After graduating from a high school in New York, he attended the Art Students League to study oil painting. Shirley grew up in Rochester, NY, and had a colorful young life that included performing as a professional magician. She won a scholarship to The Cooper Union, and later was awarded a Fulbright scholarship which took her to Paris for several years where she studied art, and developed a deeper appreciation of the Masters. They met while both were living in New York; an immediate connection led to a creative bond that continued for the next 60 years.
Their journey brought them to New Hampshire, where they first worked for High Mowing, a private school in Wilton. Eventually they bought a house in Hancock, which was their home for the rest of their lives. The Pulido’s stepped away from the gallery scene, preferring simple lives and full days devoted to painting. In addition to painting, they had many other passionate interests; Numael was an accomplished musician, and Shirley wrote thousands of poems. Numael believed that,
“… if the artist can remain loyal to what he truly and authentically loves in his most private heart, the world will accommodate that honesty, and appreciate it, whatever the style may be. In our case, a relatively secluded life has probably kept us from any extraneous pressures.”
The Pulido’s exhibited together for the first time in 2019 at the former Fry Gallery in Peterborough, NH. The exhibit featured Shirley’s oil series ‘Interiors’ – inspired by daily activities and scenes in their home - and included Numael’s portraits. In 2017, Numael was honored with the Ewing Arts Award, which recognizes artistic excellence in the creative community of the Monadnock region and beyond. In 2018, he became a member of the Guild of Boston Artists, where he received multiple awards for his portraiture.
In addition to Numael’s portrait paintings, the Hancock exhibition will feature Shirley’s stunning still life pastels. One of Numael’s last wishes was to have an exhibit of her pastels, as they had never been shown. The Pulido’s passed away peacefully in their Hancock home, Shirley in 2020, and Numael in 2022.
A catalogue featuring some of their major artwork will be available for purchase at the exhibition.
Exhibits can be viewed in the Daniels Room of the Hancock Library during regular library hours: Mon. and Wed. 2-6 pm; Tues. and Thurs. 10 am-7 pm; and Sat. 10 am-4 pm. Call the library (603-525-4411) before your visit to ensure no special events are scheduled at that time.
