A commemorative exhibition to feature the artwork of Numael and Shirley Pulido, titled ‘Life in Art’, will open March 25 at the Hancock Town Library. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 2-4 p.m. The exhibit will run through May 3.

Both artists, though from diverse backgrounds and art training, painted in the style of classical realism, inspired by the work of European ‘Old Masters’. Numael shared this perspective: “I think everybody in most of the arts, if not all of the arts, … wants to have a reference to the past … we all want to be in touch with the great periods of art when there were people who produced great works of art that have endured.”

