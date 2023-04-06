It’s a myth that tortoises are slow. They can actually run quite fast, says experienced Russian tortoise owner and children’s book author Alison Adams.
Adams has chronicled the speediness and adventurous spirit of one of her beloved tortoise pets, Abraham, in a newly released children’s book titled “Abraham’s Adventure: A Curious Tortoise Finds His Way Home,” published recently by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story goes like this: Abraham was a pet tortoise who yearned for adventure. For years, he went to school with Colorado resident and kindergarten teacher Mrs. Adams, who was his parent-owner.
At school, Abe could roam around the classroom with a balloon attached to keep him safe from the children’s busy feet and he even went out to the playground at recess when it was warm. He could often be found wearing fun hats that Mrs. Adams made for him.
A speedy fellow, Abraham had several “great escapes” over the years and once made it three blocks from home before being found by teens and brought safely home in a bucket. He even wore a tracking device so he could be located quickly if he disappeared, but sadly, following his last escape, Abe was never found.
To process her grief over the loss of her beloved Abe, Adams was encouraged by her friends and family to write a children’s book that shared the story of Abe, the adventurous tortoise.
Adams is a longtime educator, an avid gardener, and she loves nature and animals. Over the years, she’s owned many pets, including several Russian tortoises.
She currently has two tortoises, Abraham II and Toots. The Abraham names came from the Bible, acknowledging the fact that tortoises can live to be over 100 years old, and Toots is named after her sweet aunt, she said.
A Jaffrey native, Adams returned to the area in 2020 from Colorado where she raised two now-adult sons with her husband, who she met at age 13 at a nature camp. She taught kindergarten students for more than 25 years after graduating from Keene State College in 1992, where she’s also taught as an adjunct professor in the field of education. Adams retired from education following the pandemic.
The couple now live on a 10-acre farm in Keene with their dogs, a flock of chickens, and the two treasured tortoises, surrounded by pollinator fields and a preserved forest with wildlife. She welcomes elementary school and college student groups to the property where they can study the water, plants, and wildlife.
The book, she says, is partially a true account of Abe’s life and escapes, and partially an embellished story of his imagined adventures and encounters with other animals in his neighborhood. The entire community knew Abe and helped with a search party when he disappeared, she said, adding that he was a “little neighborhood celebrity.”
While she’ll probably never know what happened to her beloved pet, she surmises that he was found by someone who mistakenly believed him to be a turtle and brought him to a nearby brook after removing his tracking device.
She had attached a tracking device to him when he began to bury himself under leaves while outdoors in her backyard. When he heard the tracking device alarm go off, he would run out of hiding.
“He was the best classroom pet,” she said of Abe and his engaging personality. “He loved people. He would seek out voices and he liked riding around in hoodies, snuggling the person’s neck.”
While many might not realize that a tortoise can express its likes and give affection, Adams can fully attest to their individual personalities. Toots, she says, is also a snuggler, while Abe II is more reserved.
Although Russian tortoises do not get large — Adams laughingly describes them as “fun-size” — they can see color and are loving, intelligent creatures with the ability to complete block mazes. They can also outlive their owners and so many sales of tortoises often require the legal naming of a secondary guardian.
As a child, Adams loved to write and even won student writing contests. Her first book was published in 2022 and was titled “Taking God to School.” Self-illustrated, it is about the right of children to exercise religious freedom at school, a topic Adams was passionate about as an educator.
Now, with two children’s books under her belt, she’s living her dream, she said. She’s thrilled to be setting up classroom readings of “Abraham’s Adventures” at elementary schools and has donated copies to local libraries where she’d love to bring the book and her tortoises to summer reading programs.
Adams will have a table at the Monadnock Humane Society’s 35th Annual Walk for Animals on May 20 with copies of the book and accompanied by her tortoise friends. She was also just notified that it will soon be available on the shelves at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene.
Her young neighbor, Niko Bowen, enjoys visiting the tortoises and reading the story of Abraham to them both as they sit with him on the sofa. For Adams, sharing the story of Abraham and his adventures is a way to remember and honor the meaning he brought to her life and the lives of others.
“He was a character,” she said lovingly. “The students loved him.”
“Abraham’s Adventure: A Curious Tortoise Finds His Way Home” is a 36-page paperback, also available as an eBook (ISBN is 979-8-8852-7162-2), and is published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA. To purchase the book online, visit bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/abrahams-adventure-a-curious-tortoise-finds-his-way-home. The book will also be carried locally at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene. Author Alison Adams can be reached via email to alisonadams4610@gmail.com to discuss a reading or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.