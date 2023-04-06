It’s a myth that tortoises are slow. They can actually run quite fast, says experienced Russian tortoise owner and children’s book author Alison Adams.

Adams has chronicled the speediness and adventurous spirit of one of her beloved tortoise pets, Abraham, in a newly released children’s book titled “Abraham’s Adventure: A Curious Tortoise Finds His Way Home,” published recently by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

