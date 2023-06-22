The Hancock Town Library will showcase a vibrant exhibit of tapestries by Peter Bott, June 17 through July 26.
Bott began hooking in 1987 when he moved to Hancock, and the exhibit ‘Tapestries’ will feature the work he has created since then. Each tapestry depicts a subject he admires, or represents a moment, person, or place that has been important to him. Fish and birds often appear as favorite subjects.
Weaving and working in fiber arts has been a part of most of his adult life; he was first introduced to the medium at age 6, via the infamous potholder loom.
Beginning his art journey in sculpture with a focus on weaving and glassblowing at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, he went on to complete a BFA at Alfred University’s New York College of Ceramics. And later pursued an MFA at Claremont Graduate University in California. Bott lived and worked in his downtown studio in Los Angeles for several years, exhibiting locally and nationally. Finally, he decided to return east to a quieter life in Hancock, and that was the beginning of his rug hooking adventure. At the same time, he was beginning another career in social work, and recently retired after 33 years as a psychotherapist.
Inspiration for his art is derived from several sources: American primitive painting, the colorful woven rugs of Quebec and maritime provinces, and the hooked rugs created by his grandmother. Crafting a piece is a slow process, but he enjoys the meditative aspect of hooking, repeating the same size loop over and over. Bott compares his design technique to “writing a story with shapes, colors, and textures.” He will often start with a simple animal shape or silhouette, around which he designs, combining a complex variety of textures and color, all contained by an elaborate frame. The borders on his tapestries are sometimes geometric, sometimes loosely improvisational, always color-vivid and exuberant.
Bott creates his hooked wall tapestries for his own pleasure, and sometimes for family and friends. Because the process is so time consuming, it never felt reasonable to sell them. The artwork in the exhibit is mostly from his private collection, however he has been creating some smaller pieces, and there may be a few for sale at the exhibit. Also, it is possible you might catch him working on a tapestry if you come to view the exhibit after the opening, and he happens to be there.
Exhibits can be viewed in the Daniels Room of the Hancock Library during regular library hours: Mon. and Wed. 2-6 pm; Tues. and Thur. 10 am-7 pm; and Sat. 10 am-4 pm. Call the library (603-525-4411) before your visit to ensure no special events are scheduled at that time.
