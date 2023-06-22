The Hancock Town Library will showcase a vibrant exhibit of tapestries by Peter Bott, June 17 through July 26.

Bott began hooking in 1987 when he moved to Hancock, and the exhibit ‘Tapestries’ will feature the work he has created since then. Each tapestry depicts a subject he admires, or represents a moment, person, or place that has been important to him. Fish and birds often appear as favorite subjects.

