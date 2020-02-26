I feel like I should’ve been in the prime of my life somewhere between the 1920s and the 1940s. I’m an old soul fascinated by classic films, old music, old books and anything deemed vintage (for me, that means pre-1970).
I’ve had this appreciation for all things vintage ever since I can remember, but I think it truly began blossoming when I was 9 or 10 years old. My grandparents used to spend the summers at a camp on Lake Dunmore in Vermont, and weekend tag-saling was usually part of the experience. It was on one of these weekends in the late 1980s that I found a “Wizard of Oz” movie poster; this has always been my all-time favorite movie, so taking $2 out of my allowance money to buy it was well worth it.
The poster, which I had professionally framed, remains one of my prized possessions. Since then, I’ve continued to collect Wizard of Oz memorabilia, including copies of the original book series written by L. Frank Baum. I remember seeing Dorothy’s ruby slippers and other costume pieces at the Smithsonian Museum during a field trip to Washington D.C. in middle school, and thinking, “If those clothes and props could talk…” History fascinates me, and I was standing in the same room with some of it.
While I’d love to have those ruby red shoes in my collection, I’ll never find them at a tag sale. But I can still explore and appreciate the past with other finds. I have classic movie titles that I’ve picked up at tag and estate-type sales – in the form of VHS and DVD – and whenever I have the opportunity, I watch them.
Sometimes classic films come to actual movie theaters too. I’ve seen my beloved “Wizard of Oz” on the big screen, in addition to “Singin’ in the Rain,” “An American in Paris,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “White Christmas,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “Casablanca” and several others. Silent films are fantastic, too, and I have some of those in my collection as well.
The 2011 film “The Artist” is a wonderful depiction of what is considered the golden age of cinema. If they ever release that in theaters again, I’ll be first in line back there to see it. Other places also get into it sometimes, including last weekend at the Town Hall Theatre in Wilton. They played the 1924 film “Manhandled,” starring Gloria Swanson. I was really bummed to miss it, and partly because it was presented in an authentic way, the way they used to do it back before movies had sound… with live music.
The Theatre’s resident accompanist Jeff Rapsis also happens to be a silent film musician, so he arranged and performed the accompaniment.
“These films were designed for the big screen, live music, and large audiences,” he said. “If you can put those conditions together again, you get a sense of why people first fell in love with the movies.”
He’s right. I mean, don’t get me wrong, all of the old movies I’ve collected are wonderful and I love watching them at home. But there’s nothing quite like seeing those classic films on a huge screen in front of you and actually feeling the music inside.
Tag sales have fueled my love of old books too. In addition to the Wizard of Oz stories, I’ve found old British novels, now-outdated encyclopedias, and even a book of stories that were turned into operas. When it comes to collecting books from tag sales, the dingier the pages, the better. And however odd it may sound, the mustier they smell, the more intrigued I become with their history.
In a world where technology is advancing nearly every aspect of life on a moment to moment basis, I still love looking back to when things seemed simpler. Sometimes it’s ok to escape the trials and tribulations of real life via a romanticized view of the past. Tag sales and other similar retail venues help by offering that glimpse, that snapshot, back in time.