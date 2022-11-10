Sway Wild in Bass Hall

For five years running, Peterborough Folk Music has been presenting musicians through the Bass Hall inside Peterborough Monadnock Center for History and Culture. They continue this trend by presenting the illustrious Indie-folk rock band, Sway Wild, this upcoming Saturday, Nov. 12!
Hailing from San Juan, Washington, Sway Wild is a culmination of Folk-rock excellence, created as an answer to the call of exploration. One that internationally acclaimed folk-rockers, Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw were excited to bring forth.
Fer, a singer and acoustic guitarist, and McGraw, who also sings, and plays acoustic guitar (and an instrument called a Djembe), have worked together on several projects in the past. Starting with their first official collaboration Seed of Pine, in 2012, which was self-released, the pair followed up with Maritime, another self-released album that charted No.1 on the Euro Americana Chart for two consecutive months in 2014. After that success, they self-released Off-Grid Lo-Fi in 2016, an album recorded entirely using solar and wind power and no computers or editing.
In their time touring over the past 10 years, McGraw and Fer have performed in large theaters, and much smaller listening rooms, as well as sharing stages with the likes of Iron & Wine, Lake Street Dive, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Watchhouse. It wasn’t until the duo returned from a two-month-long sailing voyage around the anchorages of British Columbia, that they decided they needed to experience something more than the music they had been playing.
The pair worked tirelessly for months with their longtime friend and former bandmate, Thom Lord, beside them. In that time, they departed from the well-established acoustic music they were known for and returned to their teenage instruments, with McGraw on drums and Fer on Electric Guitar. The result? A sound that many have described as infectious, full of joy, and high energy. “We want to make music that allows people to feel what they need to feel,” McGraw was quoted as saying about the new music.
Sway Wild released their self-titled debut album, worldwide, back in 2019. Recorded in Portland, Oregon at The Hollowed Halls, a historic Carnegie Library, the album was overseen by engineer Justin Phelps. Phelps was also the mind that mixed the Dead Kennedys’ classic 1979 performance “Live at The Deaf Club” (released in 2004), proving the album was in capable hands. Many friends of the band also bring their own touches to the songs, with names like Birds of Chicago and Sean Hayes providing guest vocals, a full horn section brought on by members of March Fourth, and cellists Skip von Kuske (Portland Cello Project) and Anna Fritz, as well as violinist Anna Tivel, bringing the sound of bowed strings in the mix.
Sway Wild will be performing this Saturday, November 11th, at the Monadnock Center on 19 Grove Street, Peterborough, NH. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show starts at 7 pm sharp. Tickets are available at https://monadnockcenter.org or the day of, for $25
For more information on the band themselves, you can visit https://swaywild.com, where they provide an in-depth “About the Band,” music videos, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.